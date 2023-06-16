Parentsfunny tweetsbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (June 10-16)

"Ever put your kid to bed and realize an hour later you’re still watching SpongeBob?"
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close