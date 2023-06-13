Parentsfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

Kids Come Out With The Funniest Things. These Tweets Are Proof

"My 3-year-old came to tell me there was a 'big big chicken' in our yard and you will never guess what it actually was."

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Westend61 via Getty Images

Kids have a knack for saying the funniest things – whether they’re mispronouncing things, misidentifying animals or throwing copious amounts of shade at their parents.

Thankfully the internet’s community of parents aren’t shy about sharing such moments of hilarity – which are, let’s face it, often at their expense.

Without further ado, here are some absolute corkers kids have come out with that are guaranteed to bring a smile to your day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close