Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"'I'll see you later today' I whisper, as I pack a sandwich in my kid's lunchbox."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction
Twitterlife as a parentfunny tweetsparenting tweets