Former 'Generation Game' Host Jim Davidson Was Certainly No Fan Of Mel And Sue's Reboot

Former ‘Generation Game’ host Jim Davidson has taken aim at Mel and Sue’s reboot of the classic game show.
The comic retweeted a number of fans who slated the show upon its debut on Sunday (1 April) night.
One of the comments retweeted by Jim referred to the new show as “an insult” to both himself and previous hosts Bruce Forsyth and Larry Grayson, while others called it “naff”, “a shadow of its former self”, “kak” and a “really bad show”.
He then responded to one fan who asked who was hosting the show now with simply: “Two women.”
It is not the first time Jim has aired his views on the BBC’s decision to have former ‘Great British Bake Off’ stars Mel and Sue take the helm of the show.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “They’re not right, they won’t know how to ad-lib. They’re not there to teach them how to bake a f***ing cake.”
Originally, the BBC had ordered four new episodes of ‘The Generation Game’ but they cut this number in half during filming, at a reported cost of £400,000.
The reboot was then hit with claims canned laughter had been inserted during the edit after some jokes fell flat - something the BBC did little to deny.
Mel and Sue later defended the show prior to it airing, saying that every time there is a new version, “people have kicked off”.
“I get that, but at the same time, we are not trying to change it or hurt the brand,” Sue told The Sun. “We have invested it with the same spirit as some of our favourite episodes, and there was such a feeling of joy about it.”
Despite mixed reviews from critics and viewers on social media, ‘The Generation Game’ still managed to pull in a healthy 5.2 million in the ratings.