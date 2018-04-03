Former 'Generation Game' Host Jim Davidson Was Certainly No Fan Of Mel And Sue's Reboot

The comic retweeted a number of fans who slated the show upon its debut on Sunday (1 April) night.

Former ‘Generation Game’ host Jim Davidson has taken aim at Mel and Sue ’s reboot of the classic game show.

One of the comments retweeted by Jim referred to the new show as “an insult” to both himself and previous hosts Bruce Forsyth and Larry Grayson, while others called it “naff”, “a shadow of its former self”, “kak” and a “really bad show”.

He then responded to one fan who asked who was hosting the show now with simply: “Two women.”

It is not the first time Jim has aired his views on the BBC’s decision to have former ‘Great British Bake Off’ stars Mel and Sue take the helm of the show.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “They’re not right, they won’t know how to ad-lib. They’re not there to teach them how to bake a f***ing cake.”