The Greatest Dancer bosses have dismissed the idea that an upcoming appearance from the professional stars of Strictly Come Dancing was specifically concocted as a ratings ploy.

On Monday, The Sun claimed that Greatest Dancer producers were hoping that getting the stars of Strictly to appear on their show might help drum up some interest from the public, after it only attracted an audience of just over 3 million on Saturday.

However, a rep for The Greatest Dancer has now insisted that it had always been the plan for the Strictly pros to put in an appearance on their fellow BBC dance show.