The Heatwave Is Doing Even More Damage To UK Soils Than Previously Thought

The UK’s soils are not as resilient to the impacts of climate change as experts previously thought, according to new research. The damage could affect plant life, the wider ecosystem and our own food security.

Researchers at the University of Manchester and University of Lancaster have discovered new lengths to the impact droughts have on soils at a microbial level.

Changes in vegetation composition and the soil’s moisture from an increase in droughts and heatwaves were measured in the study, which charted the impact on the soil’s underlying organisms and microbial networks.