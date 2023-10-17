17 Posts That Nail The Hilarious, Chaotic Reality Of Bedtime With 2-Year-Olds

Bedtime for parents of toddlers can be a real rollercoaster. One minute your child is sitting sweetly on your lap while you read them a story, the next they’re laying face down on the floor squealing because they’ve turned into a jellyfish and therefore cannot possibly get into bed.

If you’re the parent of a two-year-old who becomes an absolute hell bat around bedtime (or maybe they just pile on the love-fest so they can eek out being out of their cot for a little longer) sift through these posts on X (formerly Twitter) and bask in the knowledge that you’re certainly not alone.