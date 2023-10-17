ParentsToddlersfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

17 Posts That Nail The Hilarious, Chaotic Reality Of Bedtime With 2-Year-Olds

"Reason #678 bedtime is taking too long: 2yo insists the only way to open her bedroom door is to use her eyebrows."
By 

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Tassii via Getty Images

Bedtime for parents of toddlers can be a real rollercoaster. One minute your child is sitting sweetly on your lap while you read them a story, the next they’re laying face down on the floor squealing because they’ve turned into a jellyfish and therefore cannot possibly get into bed.

The diversion tactics are, admittedly, admirable for ones so young.

If you’re the parent of a two-year-old who becomes an absolute hell bat around bedtime (or maybe they just pile on the love-fest so they can eek out being out of their cot for a little longer) sift through these posts on X (formerly Twitter) and bask in the knowledge that you’re certainly not alone.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close