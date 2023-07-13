The Last Of Us Makes History With Emmy Milestone, And Fans Are Over The Moon About It

The Last of Us has shattered history after becoming the first live-action video game adaptation to score a boatload of Emmy nominations — 24, to be exact.
Among its two dozen nominations announced on Wednesday, the show earned nods for Pedro Pascal’s and Bella Ramsey’s lead performances, as well as for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
Given that the beloved post-apocalyptic drama series has broken massive records for HBO, it’s no surprise that Twitter users are overflowing with excitement.
Notably, The Last Of Us is not the first video game adaptation to earn Emmy nominations. That distinction goes to Netflix’s Arcane, based on the popular computer game League Of Legends, which landed an Emmy last year for best animated series.
The Last Of Us, adapted from the 2013 survival video game of the same name by Craig Mazin, follows Ellie, a teenager who is immune to a Cordyceps fungus that morphs people into hungry zombies.
After the disease wipes out a massive chunk of the Earth’s population, Bella’s immunity becomes vital to the world’s survival.
In the show, Bella becomes strangers-turned-pals with Joel after he agrees to transport her to the U.S. Capitol in an effort to regain his stolen weapons. Joel later winds up making the life-changing decision to save Ellie at humanity’s expense.
After the show wrapped up its first season in March, Bella delivered some disheartening news to fans, telling them that “it will be a while” before the show’s second season sees the light of day.
“I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025,” they said on “The Jonathan Ross Show” at the time.