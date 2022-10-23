Heather Morris was unmasked as Scissors Kieron McCarron/ITV

Glee star Heather Morris has been crowned the winner of The Masked Dancer after being unveiled as Scissors during Saturday’s final.

The US actor, who is best known for playing Brittany Pierce in comedy drama series, saw off competition from Onomatopoeia and Pearly King.

The show saw the pair unmasked as stage and screen star Adam Garcia and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli respectively.

After being crowned as the champion, Heather told host Joel Dommett: “I have had the best time. Seriously, this has made my heart so full.”

She also revealed that she was one of two back-up dancers for Beyonce’s hit song Single Ladies.

After the unmasking, Heather said she was surprised to see who the other celebrities were, particularly Bruno, as he had been a judge when she appeared on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars.

Bruno Tonioli was revealed as Pearly King Kieron McCarron/ITV

When Bruno – who quit his role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year – was unmasked earlier in the show, he joked he signed up believing it was The Masked Singer.

“I said, ‘Singer, oh yeah I’ll do it. Dancer?? You’ve got to be kidding me!’ You should always read your contract,” he joked.

Onomatopoeia was revealed to be Adam Garcia Kieron McCarronITV

Other contestants during the series included Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, sports presenter Denise Lewis, former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, TV host Steph McGovern and Dancing On Ice star Frankie Seaman.

Footballer David Seaman, choirmaster Gareth Malone, presenter Stacey Dooley, actress Joanna Page and actor Jesse Metcalfe also competed.

