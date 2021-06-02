The Masked Dancer Unveils Olympic Legend Following Latest Elimination

The first series of The Masked Dancer continues to surprise at every turn - and the latest reveal was no exception.
On Tuesday’s show Rubber Chicken was unmasked and the celebrity inside the costume was every bit as leftfield as the outfit itself.
After losing out to Frog in the dance-off, Rubber Chicken was revealed to be ski jumping legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.
The former Olympia, whose real name is Michael Edwards, became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping back in 1988.
After being unmasked, he said he found it “very hard” to keep his participation a secret.
He said: “I loved being a Rubber Chicken. I could really be silly and play with the character but I did find the costume quite restrictive.”
Asked if he had a game plan, he said no, adding: “I just improvised and hoped for the best.”
ITV show The Masked Dancer, a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer, sees 12 celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.
The series has already unmasked burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity star Jordan Banjo.
Asked if there was anything about his costume and performances he would change, Eddie said: “My only thing would be to make it easier to move in and breathe. I loved thinking like a chicken and embraced the whole character.”
The Masked Dancer on ITV and the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Thursday June 3.