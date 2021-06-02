The Masked Dancer Unveils Olympic Legend Following Latest Elimination

The first series of The Masked Dancer continues to surprise at every turn - and the latest reveal was no exception.

On Tuesday’s show Rubber Chicken was unmasked and the celebrity inside the costume was every bit as leftfield as the outfit itself.

After losing out to Frog in the dance-off, Rubber Chicken was revealed to be ski jumping legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

The former Olympia, whose real name is Michael Edwards, became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping back in 1988.