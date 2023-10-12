Director Breaks Down Jennifer Aniston And Jon Hamm's Surprising Morning Show Sex Scene

The Morning Show director Mimi Leder has spoken about this week's surprising twist Apple/Amy Sussman/Getty

The latest season of The Morning Show is heating up, with tensions rising and a new romance blossoming at UBA.

In the most recent instalment of the award-winning Apple TV+ drama, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) did what she does best, and gave billionaire Paul Marks (John Hamm) a grilling about his intentions to take over the network, among other tricky subjects.

At the end of the conversation, the sizzling tension between the two characters finally reached a climax, as the duo began to kiss and an artful sex scene ensued.

The Morning Show director Mimi Leder has opened up about the steamy sequence during an interview with Variety, explaining that the team’s approach to the scene was very considered.

“This is a mutual, genuine affection. And that’s why we chose not to do the rip-your-clothes-off sex scene,” she told the outlet.

“It was looking into each other’s eyes, finding the tender centre of the scene. That first, deep emotional connection. Two people caught up in just caught up in each other, taken away by the moment.”

The interview between Alex and Paul culminated in a steamy scene Apple

She continued: “It was a closed set, and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it.

“We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”

For many viewers, the passionate scene came a surprising addition to the episode, especially how quickly it happened after Alex and Paul’s interview – and the fact it was the first of its kind for both the show and Jen’s 30-year career.

However, Leder explained: “When he comes clean in the interview, I think what happens is she sees this different side of Paul Marks. She sees the truth-teller in him.

“She sees that this is a man who’s willing to admit his mistakes. And it’s very interesting that you can be this person who can say “I’m sorry,” and then continue to manipulate and control the situation.

“And it’s all real. It’s all real. Paul Marks doesn’t think he’s the villain. And there’s this physical attraction that takes over. That’s what love does. It makes you crazy.”