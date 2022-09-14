Life

26 Of The Most Relatable Tweets About Married Life This Week

"All I need to do is tell my husband I found a recipe on TikTok and he will definitely make dinner."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Photo taken in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm via Getty Images
Photo taken in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life – and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 26 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction
sex and relationships Marriagefunny tweets