Holidays are a time when we want to look our best and experiment with our beauty looks, so we don’t want to be restricted by our capsule makeup collection.

But on the other hand, you also don’t want oversized palettes, brushes and chunky (if beautiful) packaging taking up half of your suitcase. So we’ve rounded up a streamlined collection of beauty buys that give you a lot of choice, even if you’re only taking hand luggage.