31/07/2018 14:20 BST | Updated 36 minutes ago

Smart Holiday Beauty Buys For Your Hand Luggage

Make packing for your holiday that much easier.

Holidays are a time when we want to look our best and experiment with our beauty looks, so we don’t want to be restricted by our capsule makeup collection.  

But on the other hand, you also don’t want oversized palettes, brushes and chunky (if beautiful) packaging taking up half of your suitcase. So we’ve rounded up a streamlined collection of beauty buys that give you a lot of choice, even if you’re only taking hand luggage.

  • The Multipurpose Bronzer
    The Multipurpose Bronzer
    The Bodyshop
    This popular palette is a great tool to have when you want to pack blush, bronze, highlight and eyeshadow all in a travel friendly size. 

    Shimmer Waves, £16, The Bodyshop.
  • The Powder Foundation
    The Powder Foundation
    bareMinerals
    If you don't want your foundation taking up space in your plastic bag for liquids, this mineral powder with SPF is a great choice for warmer days. Just remember to also apply SPF separately too as the protection from makeup alone is not enough.

    BareMinerals Original Foundation SPF 15, £27, BareMinerals.
  • The Liquid Foundation
    The Liquid Foundation
    Kiko
    If powder foundation is not your preference, then rather than carting around a full-sized bottle of foundation, save space in your liquids bag with this 25ml tube, with SPF 25.

    Gold Waves Fluid Foundation, £6.40, Kiko.
  • The Lipstick
    The Lipstick
    Clinique
    Limited space in your carry-on can mean you only take one lipstick away with you, when really you're in the mood for at least four. These mini Clinique lipsticks will mean you have room for more shades.

    Lip Pop Matte Mini 03 2.3g, £7, Clinique.
  • The Brow And Eye Liner In One
    The Brow And Eye Liner In One
    Bodyshop
    This travel-sized kit can be used on your brows and on your lids as eyeliner or eyeshadow.

    Brow & Liner Kit, £10, The Bodyshop.
  • The Sunny Palette
    The Sunny Palette
    Kiko
    This palette is full of warm tones that you can mix and match as your tan deepens. The allocated bronze, blush and eyeshadow colours to make it very user-friendly.

    Smart Eyes And Face Palette, 14.90, Kiko.
  • The Cleanser
    The Cleanser
    Glossier
    As the Milk Jelly Cleanser was so popular, Glossier had to create mini skin care companions, in airport-friendly sizes.

    Milk Jelly Cleanser 60ml, £8, Glossier.

Related...

Related...

MORE:styleBeautytravelMakeupshoppingsummer holidays

Conversations