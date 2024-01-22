The Office's Rainn Wilson Shares Heartfelt Napkin Note Slipped To Him By Flight Attendant

Rainn Wilson Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Bears, beets, baring your feelings on a napkin.

On Friday, The Office star Rainn Wilson shared an image of a sweet note written on a napkin that someone dropped on his lap without him noticing.

“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life,” the note read. “I can’t thank you enough for that.”

Advertisement

The message was signed “Melanie,” followed by “Alaska flight attendant” in parentheses.

I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A… pic.twitter.com/5h8gxP5j8t — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 20, 2024

On X, formerly Twitter, Rainn expressed his gratitude for the kind words.

“I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” he wrote.

He went on to say he was “humbled” to be part of a show that “affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so”.

Adding that being on such a show is “so fucking rare,” he gave his own “continuous” thank you to the “whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE!”.

Advertisement

Still, Rainn concluded his post with a clarification for the general public that “this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!”.

Despite playing one of the leading roles on the beloved NBC comedy, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Rainn revealed last year that that he was “unhappy” during several of the sitcom’s seasons. At the time, he said, he felt like the series “wasn’t enough” for him, and wondered why he couldn’t have a “movie career”.

In retrospect, he feels very differently about his time as assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute.

“I’m realising now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy-nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig,” he said.