PA Archive/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II attends the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials and Beer Festival at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, on her 91st birthday. The Queen turns 92 on Saturday.

1 - Twice the fun On Saturday 21 April the Queen will enjoy birthday celebrations as she turns 92. But the monarch’s official birthday will be marked on the second Saturday in June.

Central Press via Getty Images A sombre-looking Princess Elizabeth in 1928

2 - No rain on her parade The tradition of a monarch having two birthdays dates back to 1748. George II was born in November of that year and it was decided the weather would be too cold around that time for an annual birthday parade. So instead he celebrated an official one in the warmer month of June – a tradition carried on to this day.

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Gun teams from the Kings Troop of the Royal Artillery fire a gun salute in London's Hyde Park in 2012

3 - All guns blazing The Queen usually spends her actual birthday privately, but the occasion is marked publicly by gun salutes in central London at midday; a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21 gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The Queen, Prince Philip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the Trooping of the Colour for her 90th birthday in 2016

4 - Trooping a vibrant lime green On her official birthday, Her Majesty is joined by other members of the Royal Family at a Trooping the Colour parade which moves between Buckingham Palace, The Mall and Horseguards’ Parade, as well as a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. This is set to be Meghan and Harry’s first appearance on the balcony as a married couple.

PA Archive/PA Images Actor Kenneth Branagh receives a knighthood as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2012

5 - Giving back The Queen’s Birthday Honours List is also released on this day in June, recognising more than 1,000 people for their commitment to public service.

PA Archive/PA Images The Queen collects handmade cards from schoolchildren during a walkabout to celebrate her 80th birthday in Windsor

6 - She likes to get out In 2006 she celebrated her 80th birthday with a walkabout in the streets outside Windsor Castle to meet well-wishers.

Rex Features There are reportedly six of these plastic monstrosities at Balmoral

7 - Thanks for all the fish Two birthdays mean two sets of presents, right? Great news all round - until someone goes and gifts you with £5,000 worth of horse semen (yes really.) Happily, the Queen has been pretty pleased with the majority of her gifts - so much so that after receiving the singing legend that is Big Mouth Billy Bass, the head of state was so tickled she promptly bought six more and installed them at Balmoral. “The Queen thinks Billy’s a scream,” one royal insider revealed.

PA The Queen, pictured with Susan the Corgi

8 - Corgi companions But narrowly beating a plastic fish that mimes ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ was Susan the Corgi. Susan was a present for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 18th birthday back in 1944 and her first dog. Many of her Corgis since have been descendants of Susan.

Josh Brasted via Getty Images Shaggy, who is behind such hits as ‘Mr Boombastic’, ‘It Wasn’t Me’ and ‘Me Julie’ will be performing at The Royal Albert Hall on Saturday in honour of Her Majesty