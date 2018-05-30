Britain's Biggest Family, The Radfords, Reveal They're Expecting 21st Child

Britain’s biggest family is set to get bigger as Sue Radford has announced she is expecting her 21st child.
The mum-of-20, from Morecambe, announced the news in her first vlog on the family’s new YouTube channel. She filmed herself coming back from her scan appointment and revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.
The 43-year-old mum and her husband Noel, 46, rose to fame on the TV show ‘16 Kids And Counting’, which first aired in 2013. They welcomed their 20th child in September 2017.
The mum, who has nearly 60,000 Instagram followers, received many messages of congratulations when she posted a picture of her baby scan.
“Wow, you really are a superwoman,” one person wrote. “Congratulations very happy for you. Another commented: “Congrats, love following your wonderful family.”
Many commented on the fact Sue had previously said her 20th baby would “be her last”. In September 2017, after giving birth to a baby boy named Archie, she told The Sun: “We’re happy to be finishing on a nice even number.”
In the video, Sue seemed shocked that she was expecting another baby girl. “I honestly can’t believe it,” she said on camera. “Normally I have an inkling of what the gender is going to be. I honestly thought it was going to be boy.”
The couple had their first child 28 years ago. They have previously said they kept the baby, despite their young ages, because they were both adopted at birth.
They are parents to Chris, 29, Sophie, 24, Chloe, 23, Jack, 21, Daniel, 19, Luke and Millie, 17, Katie, 15, James, 14, Ellie, 13, Aimee, 12, Josh, 11, Max, nine, Tillie, eight, Oscar, six, Casper, five, Hallie, three, Phoebe, 22 months, and Archie, eight months. Radford also suffered a miscarriage at 23 weeks pregnant in 2014.
Follow the family’s vlogs on their YouTube channel here.