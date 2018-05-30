Britain's Biggest Family, The Radfords, Reveal They're Expecting 21st Child

Britain’s biggest family is set to get bigger as Sue Radford has announced she is expecting her 21st child.

The mum-of-20, from Morecambe, announced the news in her first vlog on the family’s new YouTube channel. She filmed herself coming back from her scan appointment and revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

The 43-year-old mum and her husband Noel, 46, rose to fame on the TV show ‘16 Kids And Counting’, which first aired in 2013. They welcomed their 20th child in September 2017.