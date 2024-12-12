The Sad Reason Why Chad Michael Murray Nearly Left Acting After One Tree Hill

via Associated Press

Back in the early 2000s, Chad Michael Murray quickly emerged as one of the main heartthrobs in One Tree Hill — the teen drama that followed the lives of a group of friends as they navigated their formative years against the backdrop of a school basketball team.

His swoon-worthy status also saw him star as the love interest in the iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan.

this Christmas, almost 20 years since One Tree Hill started, Chad has returned to his dreamboat roots, playing the love interest in Netflix’s Christmas flick The Merry Gentlemen.

However, the actor revealed to Interview that he actually almost quit acting all together after One Tree Hill ended in 2012.

Chad admitted that life in the spotlight had begun taking a toll on him, sharing: “I was quitting. I was done. I just couldn’t do it anymore. It was right after I left One Tree Hill, and it wasn’t because of the fandom.

“It was because, when you’re 18 to 25, these formidable years where you’re really cutting your teeth on life experiences and your brain isn’t fully developed, you make mistakes.”

These days, his focus is not on fame but instead happiness. He says: “Fame is taking up 0% of my time and focus.

“I love my job and I love meeting people. I’m the first guy to say, ‘Yeah, let’s take a photo’. We’re spreading joy and happiness everywhere we go. That’s what it’s about for me. I became an actor because I wanted to make people happy. ”

After starring in Netflix’s Mother of the Bride and the TV drama Sullivan’s Crossing in 2024, Chad is returning to the big screen next year for the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

Speaking about reuniting with his Freaky Friday castmates, he compated it to a high school reunion, adding: “Here we are 22, 23 years later, and the team is incredible.

“Nisha, our director, was just a ball of energy, and our new cast members were just awesome. Then there’s Jamie [Lee Curtis] , the consummate professional, queen, and leader that she is. And of course the unbelievable talent that is Lindsay Lohan.”