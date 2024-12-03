More Than Just A Hobby, Fandom Is Saving People's Mental Health

Kit Connor poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Merriam Webster describes fandom as “the state or attitude of being a fan” but really, like many definitions, that doesn’t quite encompass the experience of being part of a fandom.

In Cameron Crowe’s film Almost Famous, which is a love-letter to music and fandom, Fairuza Balk’s character Sapphire speaks about those outside of fandom saying: “They don’t even know what it is to be a fan. Y’know? To truly love some silly little piece of music, or some band, so much that it hurts” – which is far more accurate to how fandom works, even if it is just talking about music.

For those deeply entrenched in the media we love, it’s more than just what’s on the screen or playing on stage. It’s the community, the sense of purpose and belonging brought to you just by loving something so deeply.

Recently, the Netflix show Heartstopper has been a prime example of the importance of fandom for helping people to come together and even be open about their mental health, with Reddit communities dedicated to supporting viewers through the difficult topics addressed in the show.

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, said: “We know that when mental health issues are explored on-screen, they can hold real power in helping us to understand our own experiences.

“Right now, we know that increased mental health support has never been more important. Two million people are currently stuck on waiting lists for NHS services, and many more feel unable to reach out for the help they need for fear of discrimination, being judged, or not being taken seriously.”

In October, Mind teamed up with Netflix to open up As Seen on Netflix: a pop-up shop with items from popular Netflix shows, with all profits going to supporting mental health charities.

Hughes added: “Every item sold will help us be there for even more people who need us. This includes through our services and network of local Minds, campaigning for change and challenging stigma, to make sure everyone can access the support they need.”

We spoke with a community moderator on how the Heartstopper fandom comes together

HuffPost UK spoke exclusively with Alvis, moderator of the /r/HeartstopperAO community on Reddit to learn more.

They said: “I think the discussions [in the community] are not just valuable but fun.”

They explained that there are a variety of different communities on Reddit dedicated to Heartstopper, with one, /r/heartstoppersyndrome/, that usually has older people: “It’s a support group in a way.

“It’s a space where people who have missed out on a lot of the experiences Heartstopper shows, especially older people who maybe wish they’d had the opportunity to have those experiences [come together].”

The Heartstoppersyndrome community includes popular posts, including ones were people have came out to their families because of the show:

The cast of Heartstopper are keenly aware of the show’s impact, too

Corrina Brown, who plays Tara in the show spoke with HuffPost UK and said: “Being part of Heartstopper has shown me how amazing the power of fandoms can be.

“It’s not just about loving a show; it’s about finding a community of people who understand you. Hearing that fans are forming real friendships and finding support through Heartstopper is really touching—it reminds us how important TV can be for forming connections.”

Another Netflix show actually made a friendship blossom

We also spoke with Dee, 24, from London, has experienced anxiety and depression, struggling with loneliness throughout her life.

Last year, she found it hard to make connections, so she set out to change that.

On a walk to Trafalgar Square, she met someone and they started talking about life and TV shows, leading to a conversation about Black Mirror.

She said: “As me and my friend are quite self aware and like openly talking about deep topics and things happening in our world today, it was nice to meet a like-minded girl who sees the world the same way I do.

“We don’t agree on everything but it’s nice to have a friend with whom you can talk freely and honestly with, I think the crux of any friendship is being able to be honest no matter what.

“This was key for my mental health because I was struggling to find people to make genuine connections with, I think it helps when two or more people can have deep conversations and talk in depth not only about ourselves but the things we enjoy too and the changing world we live in today.”

Of course, Black Mirror has a vast range of subjects and even genres explored throughout the series. Dee explained that for her and her friend, it was how Black Mirror seemed to address the same fears that the two had about the advancement of AI.

Dee explained: “If there was an episode that resonated with both of us it would Playtest — an episode where a young and vibrant person signs up for a new game trial and he’s inside a simulation where his fears come to light and play tricks on him.

“In the end; he doesn’t make it out of the trial.”

From this happenstance meeting in Trafalgar Square, not only has Dee’s friendship with the Black Mirror fan flourished, she’s actually built a whole group of friends from those seeds.

She said: “I actually made a bigger circle of friends who share a similar love for Black Mirror. We met in London and I’ve been friends with them for roughly a year now.

“I initially met my friend in London and then we met even more people at an event in Trafalgar Square that day, we have been quite good friends since then and even keep in touch when we are all in different places.”

This brainy bunch have since got together several times in London and Dee said a favourite experience of hers with the crew was The View in The Shard, Sensas — a sensory experience where you work with each other to solve a riddle, which is also an escape room.

Dee assures: “I know it seems scary to put yourself out there and sometimes it won’t be what you’re looking for but your community is out there and they will appreciate you as much as you appreciate them.

“I know it can be quite daunting at times to really be open and just be yourself but even sharing what you love and your interests like a show- can form a really great bond with someone that grows authentically over time.”

A pop culture expert explained how fandom can help people to come together

Roy Schwartz, a pop culture historian and critic and co-producer of the new TV documentary, JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience explained to us: “Escapism offers comfort. It’s a temporary retreat from real life, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all need a break sometimes, especially when the world feels like it’s on fire.”

Of course, he explained, this can look different from person to person. For some people it’s scrolling Instagram or TikTok, for others it can be diving into fictional worlds.

However, Schwartz added: “Escapism is a lot more than that, especially the kind that gives rise to fandoms. It can be a place to reflect on the world, individually as well as in a community.

“Sci-fi, fantasy, and other imaginative genres offer a sidestep from the real world and its restrictions into allegorical worlds, where we’re free to explore new ideas, including about ourselves. That gives us better clarity of reality.”

He believes that coming together as a fandom can be hugely beneficial, saying: “Fandom can have its dark side—the infamous racism and misogyny of some Star Wars ‘fans’ isn’t much different than conspiracy theorists on Facebook, they both come from the same desperate need to feel important an empowered—but generally, fandom creates a safe, supportive and enthusiastic community for people to share what they love with one another.

“It’s a wonderful thing.”

As for Schwartz himself and his own fandoms? He said: “I was part of the latchkey generation, and my father in particular was always at work or travelling and never home. I’d watch the Christopher Reeve Superman movies or read the Captain America comics and be inspired. They were my role models. It’s how I still try to conduct myself. And why I’m comfortable saying ‘swell.’”

A therapist turned to fandom after becoming a parent

Alex Banta, clinical director and therapist at Thriveworks said: “I’m a therapist with over 10 years of experience and I happen to be a huge fan of romance novels.”

If you have spent anytime on BookTok, you’ll likely be familiar with Sarah J. Mass books. Sarah J. Maas is an American fantasy author known for her fantasy series Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Crescent City.

Banta said: “I can say with confidence that I am absolutely part of the ‘mass verse’ fandom. I recently gave birth to my first child and all throughout my pregnancy these books and this fan group were essential for my mental health.

“I was able to not only read the books, but also read fan theory connect with other people online and discuss potential outcomes for beloved characters, this was a source of not only human connection but also an opportunity for my brain to get very creative and a time when I was almost always exhausted.”

Naturally, Banta recommends joining fandoms if you can: “Being a part of fandom is fun! Finding people that are just as passionate about something as you are can be extremely fulfilling. Taking a break from reality and immersing yourself in a different ‘space’ can be very good for you in appropriate doses.”

