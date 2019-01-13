'The Social Network' Could Be Getting A Sequel

There’s been no shortage of real-life drama for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in recent years and it looks like we could be about to see it immortalised on the big screen. Writer Aaron Sorkin, who was behind the 2010 hit ‘The Social Network’, has admitted that a sequel often crosses his mind, revealing that the movie’s producer feels the same.

Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg

Speaking to AP Entertainment, he said: “First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but, I know enough to know that there should be a sequel. “A lot of very interesting dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends, with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin.” He added that he’s received “more than one email” from producer Scott Rudin with “an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’”.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Aaron Sorkin