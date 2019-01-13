'The Social Network' Could Be Getting A Sequel

There’s been no shortage of real-life drama for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in recent years and it looks like we could be about to see it immortalised on the big screen.
Writer Aaron Sorkin, who was behind the 2010 hit ‘The Social Network’, has admitted that a sequel often crosses his mind, revealing that the movie’s producer feels the same.
Speaking to AP Entertainment, he said: “First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but, I know enough to know that there should be a sequel.
“A lot of very interesting dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends, with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin.”
He added that he’s received “more than one email” from producer Scott Rudin with “an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’”.
‘The Social Network’ was well-received by critics and landed numerous award wins, including three Oscars – and a further five nominations – along with four Golden Globes and three Baftas.
Facebook chief Mark wasn’t delighted with how his life was portrayed though and in 2014, revealed he had tried to “block out” the movie.
Accusing the writers of “embellish[ing]” a lot of the story, he said in a webchat: “They went out of their way in the movie to try to get some interesting details correct like the design of the office, but on the overarching plot … they just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful.”
“There were pretty glaring things that were just made up about the movie that made it pretty hard to take seriously.”