The Sun Hits Back At Raheem Sterling After He Criticised Press Treatment Of Black Players

The Sun has responded to Premier League footballer Raheem Sterling’s accusation that the British press “fuels racism”.
The Manchester City forward criticised the British media a day after suffering alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
In a post on Instagram, Sterling cited contrasting newspaper headlines about teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden buying houses.“All I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance,” he said.
The leader column in Tuesday’s issue of the tabloid newspaper reads: “The racist abuse of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is not somehow The Sun’s fault.”
It continued: “Our coverage of his off-field behaviour has nothing to do with skin colour. The suggestion is ridiculous and offensive – and the idea idea it inspired racists is baseless. His media mates should engage their brains before dishing out accusations without a shred of evidence.”
Adding that it “admires” the Manchester City forward’s talent, The Sun said it hopes the men who allegedly racially abused him “get what they deserve.”
A twitter thread consisting of numerous examples of critical press coverage about Sterling was shared thousands of times in the wake of the footballer’s Instagram post in which he called out the press.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince was the first black captain of England’s men’s team and experienced racism when playing in Italy.
Speaking on the abuse that Sterling endured over the weekend, Ince said: “I’m sure the person or people who shouted abuse will be dealt with in the right way.
“Sometimes I don’t want to talk about it because I’m giving them too much respect and they don’t deserve it. We can talk about it, but maybe we need to do a lot more about it.
“When we get complacent, thinking we’ve dealt with it, we now see that it’s still there.”
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former England coach Gary Neville revealed that Sterling confided in him following fan fury and bad press during the Euro 2016.
Sixty-year-old Colin Wing, who was among the group of Chelsea fans shouting at Sterling during the match on Saturday, has reportedly apologised for his actions. “I’m deeply ashamed by own behaviour and I feel really bad,” he told The Daily Mail.
Wing, who lives in Beckenham, denies using racially abusive language.
In Sterling’s criticism of the media, he highlighted screenshots of two online Daily Mail stories, immediately winning support on social media from players and pundits, including Gary Lineker and Stan Collymore.
Campaigners and groups that represent players also backed the fEngland striker such as The Professional Footballers’ Association, Kickitout and The Football Blacklist.
In a 2016 report, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) singled out The Sun and The Daily Mail for “offensive, discriminatory and provocative terminology”.