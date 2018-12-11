The Sun Hits Back At Raheem Sterling After He Criticised Press Treatment Of Black Players

The Sun has responded to Premier League footballer Raheem Sterling’s accusation that the British press “fuels racism”.

The Manchester City forward criticised the British media a day after suffering alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

In a post on Instagram, Sterling cited contrasting newspaper headlines about teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden buying houses.“All I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance,” he said.

The leader column in Tuesday’s issue of the tabloid newspaper reads: “The racist abuse of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is not somehow The Sun’s fault.”

It continued: “Our coverage of his off-field behaviour has nothing to do with skin colour. The suggestion is ridiculous and offensive – and the idea idea it inspired racists is baseless. His media mates should engage their brains before dishing out accusations without a shred of evidence.”

Adding that it “admires” the Manchester City forward’s talent, The Sun said it hopes the men who allegedly racially abused him “get what they deserve.”

A twitter thread consisting of numerous examples of critical press coverage about Sterling was shared thousands of times in the wake of the footballer’s Instagram post in which he called out the press.