Raheem Sterling's Stand Against The Media Wins Support From Across Football

Footballers and campaigners have swung behind Raheem Sterling after the Manchester City forward hit out at the media treatment of black players following allegedly suffering racist abuse during a game.

The 24-year-old on Sunday accused sections of the media of fuelling prejudice in a post on Instagram as the Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating footage appearing to show Sterling being verbally abused.

Sterling’s criticism of the media – he highlighted screenshots of two online Daily Mail stories – immediately won support on social media from players and pundits, including Gary Lineker and Stan Collymore.

Campaigners and groups that represent players also backed the England striker.

Rodney Hinds, co-founder of Football Black List, which highlights role models from the black and minority ethnic community who are working in football, told HuffPost UK that “young black men do not deserve to be abused in their place of work”, and said Sterling has been the victim of “some really negative press”.

He said: “The Sterling incident, in 2018, is absolutely ridiculous and we need the authorities to step up and deal with this.”

Sterling’s post included screenshots of Mail articles reporting on footballers buying multi-million pound homes for their mothers, both with starkly different headlines.

After months of concerns from fans about how he is treated by some facets of the press, it was the first time that Sterling had addressed the matter publicly.

One story from January is about Tosin Adarabioyo, a black Manchester City player, and the other Phil Foden, a white player for the same club.

The difference in how both men are described in each article suggests a biased approach to reporting based upon ethnicity, critics say.