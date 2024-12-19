Bafta-Winning Star Unveiled As New Host Of The Traitors Ireland

The Traitors has unveiled the host of its Irish edition BBC/South Pacific Pictures & All3Media International

Having already captivated audiences all over the world with its British, American, Australian and other international editions, The Traitors is heading to Ireland for its latest overseas iteration.

And we’re happy to report that there’s a suitably fabulous host following in Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming’s footsteps for the Irish version.

On Thursday, it was announced that Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will be on presenting duties for the new series, which will follow the same format as the UK version and see 22 amateur sleuths trying to scheme their way to a share of a €50K prize pot.

The Traitors Ireland is coming to RTÉ VERY soon…



Siobhán is a Bafta winner thanks to her portrayal of Sister Michael in Derry Girls, and her other screen credits have included the Disney movie Alice Through The Looking Glass, the crime drama The Fall and the teen superhero series Extraordinary.

More recently, you may have also seen her fronting the hit reality show The Great Pottery Throw Down or guest judging on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version I jumped at the chance,” the Irish performer enthused.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our loyal faithful and delicious traitors. The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think.”

Siobhán McSweeney via Associated Press

Fans of The Traitors have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

The UK version’s third season kicks off on New Year’s Day, with Claudia returning to put the new batch of faithfuls and traitors through their paces.