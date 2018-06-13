The Trump Administration Made Kim Jong-Un A Video And It Is Bloody Terrible

Donald Trump’s security forum is usually tasked with dealing with high-level foreign policy matters.

According to its website, the National Security Council (NSC) is the US President’s “principal forum for considering national security and foreign policy matters” with his advisors.

What wasn’t common knowledge until just yesterday is that they also make videos.

Really bloody terrible ones.

As a gift for Kim Jong-Un - the kind of gift you hope comes with a receipt you can take back to the store and trade for vouchers - the NSC produced a four-minute video lauding the potential of the historic summit between the two leaders’ countries, which took place on Tuesday.

Reminiscent of the opening of a post-apocalypse film showing humanity at its peak before being wiped out by plague, nuclear war or zombies, the film contains such illuminating insights into geo-political posturing as “the past doesn’t have to be the future” and “a new world can begin today”.