Donald Trump has hailed the prospect of a “terrific relationship” with Kim Jong-Un after the pair finally met face-to-face in an historic, potentially world-changing moment.

To be clear, for the first time, the sitting leaders of the United States, the epitome of Western freedom, and North Korea, a brutal dictatorship, have met in person.

As the two world leaders were photographed together on the steps of the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, a tiny island off Singapore’s southern coast, they clasped hands for a long while in front of a row of US and North Korean flags.

On the basis of their first encounter, the leaders appear to have exchanged a tempestuous and insult-laden relationship conducted mostly via Twitter and state-run North Korean media channels for bonhomie.