Donald Trump has hailed the prospect of a “terrific relationship” with Kim Jong-Un after the pair finally met face-to-face in an historic, potentially world-changing moment.
To be clear, for the first time, the sitting leaders of the United States, the epitome of Western freedom, and North Korea, a brutal dictatorship, have met in person.
As the two world leaders were photographed together on the steps of the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, a tiny island off Singapore’s southern coast, they clasped hands for a long while in front of a row of US and North Korean flags.
On the basis of their first encounter, the leaders appear to have exchanged a tempestuous and insult-laden relationship conducted mostly via Twitter and state-run North Korean media channels for bonhomie.
After the photocall, Trump directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.
“I feel really great,” Trump told onlooking reporters. “It’s gonna be a great discussion and I think tremendous success.
“I think it’s gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.”
“Well, it was not easy to get here,” Kim said, through an interpreter, before noting the two were able to overcome “obstacles” to start the summit.
Trump and Kim then met for about 40 minutes one-on-one, joined only by interpreters.
The US president said his one-on-one meeting with Kim was “very, very good” and they have an “excellent relationship”.
The president made the comments as he and Kim walked together along a balcony as they headed to a larger meeting with aides.
At the table, Trump was flanked by chief of staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton. They sat across the table from Kim and his team.
Trump departed the Shangri-La Hotel in downtown Singapore just after 8 am local time on Tuesday, arriving at Capella soon after.
Known for his extreme punctuality, Trump was about 45 minutes early for his face-to-face with the North Korean leader, which kicked off a few minutes after the scheduled time of 9am.
Kim’s heavily guarded motorcade departed a few minutes after Trump’s from the St Regis Hotel, located just down the road from the Shangri-La.
Kim, one of the world’s most reclusive leaders, spent the evening before on a tour of sites on Singapore’s waterfront.
Officials from the two sides held last-minute talks aimed at laying the groundwork for a meeting that was almost unthinkable just months ago when the two leaders were exchanging insults and threats that raised fears of war.
The road to the summit has been a rocky one and has already been called off once. In the lead-up, North Korea rejected any unilateral nuclear disarmament and wants the United States to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan.
The relationship between the two countries got off to a bad start under Trump, who last year derided Kim as a “maniac”, referred to him as “little rocket man” and threatened in a speech to “totally destroy” North Korea - a country of 26 million people - if it attacked the United States or one of its allies.
Kim responded by calling Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard”.