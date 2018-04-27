The Waugh Zone Friday April 27, 2018

With news of the historic Korean summit breaking overnight, Amber Rudd will be mightily relieved that another big story has come along to distract the media from her woes over Windrush and the EU customs union. It’s hard to overstate just what a mess the Home Secretary was in yesterday over immigration, telling the Commons she would scrap removals targets that she had the day before said did not exist. Even MPs on her own side were wondering whether things were so bad that a resignation was looming.

To cap it all, she then went to the Press Gallery lunch and when asked directly for her view on the customs union replied: “I’m not going to be drawn on that. We still have a few discussions to be had in a really positive, consensual and easy way among some of my cabinet colleagues in order to arrive at a final position.” And asked how she’d vote if she were a backbencher. she said: “I’m committed to the government’s position, which to some extent we are still working on.” Neither was the PM’s ‘red line’ that the UK is definitely not going to have any kind of customs union with the EU after Brexit. Amid clear concern in No.10, she was forced to tweet a ‘clarification’, but one that merely said we would be leaving ‘the’ customs union.

Some think it was a slip of the tongue and she clearly meant the ‘end-state’ UK-EU trade deal was what was still being ‘worked on’. Yet the Times has sources suggesting she let slip her true thoughts, a kind of in-el-vino-veritas amid all the lunchtime O’Boozes. One ally says ‘I think Amber has decided to throw caution to the wind’. Still, a minister told me that he thought Rudd’s string of blunders of late were the result of the constant fire-fighting she’d been engaged in for the past fortnight: “She’s knackered and it shows”. That’s not a great recommendation for someone tipped as a possible Prime Minister.

Last night, Osborne protege Matt Hancock struggled on Question Time as he was asked ‘would staying in the customs union still deliver Brexit?’ ‘Brexit means leaving the EU…erm…’ (Speaking of which, ex Labour adviser Theo Bertram has another nice Twitter thread about how politicians should behave on BBCQT) But there’s a much bigger issue here: just what does it take to get a Cabinet minister to resign in May’s government? Being misleading about porn is a sackable offence, but endangering a British citizen in Iran is not. A lack of candour about trips to Israel gets you the bullet, but ruining the lives of the Windrush generation doesn’t. It’s all a reminder that May’s next reshuffle is her very last throw of the dice. Which is why that change of her top team may not happen for quite some time yet.