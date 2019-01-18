The Waugh Zone Friday January 18, 2019

Theresa May bought herself yet more time yesterday as the ‘cross-party engagement’ on Brexit finally began. But it’s the fear that she’s again running down the clock, while stubbornly sticking to her plan, that has prompted some Cabinet and non-Cabinet ministers to warn that they really won’t allow a no-deal exit. The Standard yesterday splashed on an exclusive that 20 ministers were ready to quit if they were ordered to oppose an expected amendment to give Parliament control over the Brexit process. Upto ten Cabinet ministers will not oppose the amendment either. The Telegraph reports similar claims on its front page today.

As far as this ‘Parliament-takes-back- control’ move goes, Yvette Cooper is the new Nick Boles. Her European Union (Withdrawal) No.3 Bill, tabled overnight, is seen as a better drafted version of Boles’ plan. It’s expected to leave out the eccentric idea of the Liaison Committee acting as an alternative government, but still gives MPs the final say to rule out no-deal and seek an extension to Article 50 if no agreement can be found by the end of next month.

Cooper was in the Cabinet Office yesterday with Hilary Benn to meet David Lidington, Michael Gove, PM’s chief of staff Gavin Barwell and officials. Yet what struck me most was the cheery disposition of both the DUP and the Tory Brexiteers after their own talks with government. It may well be that all the invites to other party leaders (other than the DUP) and senior MPs are indeed what Corbyn suspects: a PR stunt to hide a new effort to get Tories and the Northern Ireland party on board.

There are two basic scenarios that could get the PM a possible Parliamentary majority. First, she could support a legally binding amendment to the Political Declaration that somehow time-limits the dreaded ‘backstop’. It could get DUP support and reduce her Tory rebellion to a hardcore of 20, who could in turn be outvoted by Labour MPs in Leave areas terrified of a delay to Brexit or no-Brexit. The real problem would be Brussels, but some ministers think they’ll blink.

The second scenario is to opt for some new ‘customs and trade arrangement’ that would again get the DUP on board by making the backstop irrelevant (as I wrote yesterday, some think the DUP is privately open to a Norway-style option). The Times reports the party could indeed accept more alignment as long as it kept the UK together. The Tory rebellion would be larger, but the number of Labour MPs ready to back it could be larger too. The main problem here is not Brussels, but whether the DUP is ready to break up its strong ERG alliance.

When Parliament finally votes on May’s new plan and the series of crucial amendments on Tuesday January 29 (the date was announced by Andrea Leadsom yesterday), the onus will be on MPs to finally decide what they want, rather than what they don’t want. No one wants to test their proposal out first and everyone wants their option to be seen as the last-man-standing when all other options have been exhausted. We may be moving from Brexit chicken to Brexit musical chairs.