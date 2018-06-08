The Waugh Zone Friday June 8, 2018

‘Chatham House rules’ dictate that some private events, like Boris Johnson’s chat to the Conservative Way Forward group on Wednesday, are supposed to be kept confidential. But when Brexit is at stake and the Foreign Secretary talks about ‘meltdown’ and copying Trump’s tactics, you can’t blame someone for leaking his words. BuzzFeed’s superb scoop, which is also in the Times, laid bare just how Boris riffs and struts in front of an audience he wants to reassure for a future leadership bid. Many Brexiteers are still suspicious that Boris is a late convert to their cause, but think beggars can’t be choosers when the PM looks like she’s backsliding on their dream (and on the wishes of 17 million Leave voters). Question Time last night summed up our national divide with one voter saying “We voted to leave, let’s pull up anchor and sail away”. To which Shami Chakrabarti replied: “It’s not an Enya song!”

There’s a wealth of Boris quotes to choose from, but one of the most striking was him saying it was a “very, very good thought” that May should adopt Trump’s approach with Brussels. “I am increasingly admiring of Donald Trump. I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness … Imagine Trump doing Brexit. He’d go in bloody hard … There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere.” And this on Brexit itself: “You’ve got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK? I don’t want anybody to panic during the meltdown. No panic. Pro bono publico, no bloody panic. It’s going to be all right in the end.”

Calling the Treasury ‘the heart of Remain’ isn’t enough to get you sacked. And for all the talk of meltdown, his rider that it’ll be alright on the night, probably helped him avoid a more serious dressing down. But leaking details of her G7 plans, on highly sensitive issues like North Korea, Russia and China, really are sackable offences. So too was his line on Northern Ireland’s border, saying “it’s just beyond belief that we’re allowing the tail to wag the dog” – a direct criticism of her approach.

Friends of Mr Johnson said last night: “This was a private dinner under Chatham House rules, so it is sad and very disappointing that it has been covertly recorded and distributed to the media.” Cynics would counter that Boris may well have wanted his remarks out there as both a useful warning to May and to burnish his credentials among Tory members. His extemporised remarks hardly sounded like a slip of the tongue. Labour’s Charlie Falconer saw the upside however on Twitter: “Brave capable remainer becomes editor of Daily Mail, PM accepts the Customs Union indefinitely (subject to fudge to keep DD on board), and Boris reveals soft Brexit is probably coming. UK should accept a customs union and EEA-type deal as starting point for negotiations.”

Michael Howard was on the Today programme trying to play down the various Cabinet splits saying “there were always going to be spills and thrills”, while warning Remainer Tories not to push their luck: “there are people trying to nudge her through the back door into a customs union”. Yet Howard, famously no fan of Boris (he fired him for lying about his extra-marital affair don’t forget), added his scepticism that the Trump model would work in Brexit talks. “That is a thought I would prefer not to entertain…” Exactly one year on from May’s snap election disaster (Nigel Morris at the ‘i’ has an account of reactions to the exit poll), it’s still unclear whether Boris leading the Tories into the next election is a thought his party would prefer not to entertain.