The Waugh Zone Friday November 9, 2018

No.10 always knew that the closer Theresa May moved to a Brexit deal, the rougher would be the pushback from Tory and DUP MPs who’ve long suspected they’ll be betrayed. With a Cabinet meeting now expected on either Monday or Tuesday, it’s going to take a Herculean effort of diplomacy to keep everyone on board. And with the DUP and Brexiteers closer together than ever before, the PM has to handle with care every single step in the process.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has told the Times that a new letter from May, which was meant to reassure her party about the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’ guarantee, in fact “raises alarm bells” for those worried about both the integrity of the UK and a “proper Brexit”. Foster (probably correctly) inferred from May’s letter that the EU’s own solution to the issue would still be in the Withdrawal Agreement, though buried under Brussels verbiage. No10 suggests the letter has been misinterpreted, but the DUP rhetoric is so strong now that it’s hard to see how it can back down.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox added to the PM’s woes yesterday with a warning of his own about a cunning plan to create third party arbitration of any mechanism that pulls the UK out of a new customs arrangement with the EU. “Ultimately that decision has to lie with the sovereign British government..that decision can’t be subcontracted to somebody else, that needs to be an issue for a sovereign British government to be able to determine,” he told broadcasters in Whitehall. But will Fox really quit if he doesn’t get his way? One minister pointed out to me recently that he and Gove hated being out of the Cabinet so much that they’re unlikely to ever voluntarily leave it again.

Even if the Northern Ireland issue can somehow be resolved, the European Research Group is digging in on the wider UK-EU ‘alignment’ in a future trade deal. Steve Baker tells the Guardian: “In the end, it’s not really about the backstop..Many of us have long believed that the row over the backstop is at least partly confected in order to have an orchestrated breakthrough. If you look at the evolution of the discussion on the Irish backstop, it became a very good excuse to say we have to have a ‘high alignment Brexit’.” Again, however, just how many ERG members will stand as firm as Baker and Davis and Johnson?

We shouldn’t forget too that there’s no point May even proposing her complex NI or trade plans to the Cabinet unless she’s confident Brussels won’t reject them. If she fails to square the EU, she could end up without any November summit and a December disaster that would make Salzburg look like a picnic. As I wrote yesterday, the EU27 are not remotely happy about anything that undermines the level playing field of their customs union, or gives the UK a competitive advantage. And as we discussed last week in our podcast, some EU states are pushing hard for continued full access to UK fishing waters as a price for a customs deal. That puts real pressure on Scottish Tory MPs to add to the PM’s headaches.

Like all PMs, May has to rely on both persuasion and discipline to get her way. Some around her point out that she only got her first Brexit breakthrough last December by defying the DUP and making clear who was the real boss. But in this last final push, the Brexit talks look increasingly like a game of whack-a-mole, where for every problem hammered down by No.10, another one pops up instantly. One false move in coming days and weeks, and she could still be the one who gets whacked.