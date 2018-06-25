The Waugh Zone Monday June 25, 2018

Even if football’s coming home, Boris isn’t. Yes, despite Westminster being awash with World Cup euphoria off the back of England’s 6-1 win, the Foreign Secretary is set to be overseas in order to miss the key Commons vote on Heathrow at 10pm tonight. Greg Hands, who quit his ministerial job to vote against the third runway, skilfully trolled Johnson with this tweet yesterday ahead of the match: “Great to arrive back in the UK at Luton Airport in time for the match today and to vote against #Heathrow expansion tomorrow. I wouldn’t want to be abroad for either of those. #commitments.” Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who has pulled out of a northern trains summit to tend to Heathrow, candidly told the Today programme: “I have no idea where Boris is”. Ex Cabinet Minister Stephen Crabb added: ”“He’ll need to look his constituents in the eye and explain where he was on the night of the Heathrow vote.”

And today may indeed see a ‘reverse Priti’ media frenzy, with Boris’ overseas movements tracked closely as he heads away from, rather than towards, a Cabinet resignation. Despite talk of him being in an African country, his team have been unsurprisingly tight lipped on where exactly he’ll be when the vote take places this afternoon. Tory Health select chair Sarah Wollaston, told Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night the public “might expect him to use this as an opportunity and to resign on a point of principle”. Still, with around 80 Labour MPs set to use their ‘free vote’ to back Heathrow, including shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman, even abstentions from the SNP won’t stop this going through.

May’s team think Boris will end up looking more ridiculous than she does. And there’s a bigger objective for the PM in using Heathrow to underline both her pragmatism (Tory rebels bought off with night flight and environment curbs) and her message that ‘post-Brexit Britain’ will be open to the world. There’s also the stark contrast with David Cameron, whose critics will argue he put party before country in opposing, delaying and fudging Heathrow. On Brexit too, of course, that’s the most serious charge Cameron may never live down in the eyes of Remainers and Brexitees alike: his EU referendum was a tactical wheeze to calm his party, rather than a genuine mission to consult the people on their place in the world.