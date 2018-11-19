The Waugh Zone Monday November 19, 2018

Yes, even if the vote of confidence threat fails to materialise this week, May’s real problem is of course the ‘meaningful vote’ due sometime next month on her deal. She was quite right when she told SkyNews that toppling her “is not going to make the negotiations any easier and it won’t change the parliamentary arithmetic”. With the DUP making ominous noises and more than 40 Tories ready to rebel, the arithmetic is truly awful. Things could get even worse when May finally pencils in the ‘XX’ to the ‘20XX’ final date for the end of the Brexit transition period. The EU has said it wants December 31, 2022 as that date. As that’s beyond our next general election, many Conservatives will see that as intolerable.

For May, losing the meaningful vote will in many ways be just as terminal, and as brutal, as losing a vote of confidence. One former Cabinet minister tells me they are convinced that the cold, hard logic of Article 50 is inescapable: there may well be a Commons majority against ‘no deal’, but there’s nothing the Commons can do to stop it. The ‘meaningful’ vote is not meaningful at all, the argument goes, because only a Government not Parliament can change tack on Brexit. Amendment after amendment could be passed to both the main motion and the Withdrawal Bill, but nothing would stop us from leaving the EU on March 31. It’s for that reason that some think David Davis or Dominic Raab, the two contenders who would want a ‘managed no deal’, could prove the most popular choice in any Tory leadership race.

Splits abound everywhere. Today, key Davis ally Andrew Mitchell tells the Times that toppling May would be as damaging as getting rid of Margaret Thatcher (others would counter that her regicide ensured the Tories actually won the 1992 election). I suspect Mitchell’s take is not exactly the view of DD himself. Meanwhile, claims that Davis and Raab could run on a joint ticket are unfounded, I’m told. It’s more likely that Michael Gove and Raab could somehow team up, though who would take the lead role is unclear. One thing is for sure: Davis and Boris Johnson have not come to any deal and in fact the pair of them are further part than ever before.

Boris has written a Telegraph article effectively suggesting that Gove and the other Brexiteers still in Cabinet are either dupes or cowards. He also ramps up the rhetoric with a clear eye on winning the DUP’s backing, talking of “the plot to amputate Northern Ireland and keep it in the EU”. The ‘famous Five’ left in the Cabinet (Gove, Grayling, Mordaunt, Fox, Leadsom) are divided on their tactics for improving the Brexit deal. Only Leadsom has so far hinted she could walk if the PM fails to unpick the Withdrawal Agreement, while Gove will wait until after the Commons vote. May was firm today that “the Withdrawal Agreement has been agreed in full”, but let’s see if the EU gives her a bit of wriggle room on the political declaration. Former European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told Today: “There is almost no room for renegotiating the deal”. But he also added: “I don’t really understand what’s happening in London.”