The Waugh Zone Thursday December 13, 2018

When Sir Graham Brady and his 1922 executive stood at the front of Committee Room 14 yesterday, there was a pause as the packed room went silent in anticipation of his announcement. With the live TV camera crew counting down, one Tory wag shouted ‘Let us pray!’ and the room burst into a fit of giggles. Brady’s big announcement that ‘the Parliamentary party DOES have confidence in Theresa May’ was then greeted with a huge roar by loyalist MPs. Yet it was only after that noise died down that we heard the figures - 200 for, 117 against – and there was a collective gasp from some in the room. Yes, she’d won, but this was no major victory.

As she heads to Brussels, the PM will be praying that the EU can give her something to win round Tory rebels and even the DUP ahead of a ‘meaningful vote’ on her Brexit plan in the New Year. Speaking which, it’s exactly a year today since Labour and Tory Remainers joined forces to pass the key Grieve amendment that has subsequently caused the Government so much angst. Anyway, the mood music from Brussels is that they do indeed have some kind of ‘legal’ amendment that May hoped for on the steps of No.10 and hinted at in the 1922 committee meeting yesterday.

At one point during the emotional ’22 meeting (which had some, including Home Office minister Victoria Atkins, on the edge of tears), May actually seemed to talk about a legally binding exit mechanism or time limit. Was that a desperate oversell of a bit of minor tinkering? If so, the DUP and European Research Group may once more say they’ve been misled. Indeed it was striking that Jacob Rees-Mogg yesterday didn’t even accept May’s line on not leading the Tories into the next election. “It was that word ‘intent’. It is a classic politician’s word. When she was asked directly if she would fight an election in the next year she mumbled.”

When you add in Liam Fox’s extraordinary warning on the BBC yesterday that the Cabinet will still have to sign off any new ‘legal’ reassurances, you can see why May is still very much the Eurosceptics’ prey. A hard core of MPs are bolstered by the fact that 36 per cent of the party wanted to get rid of the leader (that’s just four per cent less than the 41% who forced Thatcher out). When you take into account the payroll vote (a massive 178 by my reckoning), a handful of backbenchers backed her. The 30-year Tory civil war over Europe shows no sign of abating. For many yesterday was not the end but the start of a campaign to kill May’s Brexit compromises. The people David Cameron used to call ‘the irreconcilables’ are more numerous than ever. And we all know how he ended up.