The Waugh Zone Thursday January 10, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn is due to deliver a Big Speech on Brexit in Yorkshire, just after 11am this morning. His main message will be to ram home calls for a general election, claiming a new poll would heal divisions and “would give the winning party a renewed mandate to negotiate a better deal for Britain”. Note that what’s implicit is his belief that Brexit should still happen but that Labour’s version would be better able to protect jobs and the economy.

What Corbyn is unlikely to say in his speech (though he’s sure to be asked in the Q&A) is that Labour will press for a delay to Brexit, by extending the two-year Article 50 timetable that’s due to run out on March 29. Yet shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer sparked a frisson of excitement among People’s Vote backers yesterday when he used his Commons speech to say an extension ‘may well be inevitable now’. He also said “I actually genuinely think we can’t do it on 29 March this year”, though Labour sources were keen to point out the ‘it’ was a no-deal Brexit, not Brexit itself.

Starmer, like Corbyn, wants the Tories to own the Brexit chaos. Any delay to the leaving date would be their fault (a line echoed by Richard Burgon last night), is the message. Of course in reality, this is not a free lunch and the Opposition are not mere bystanders. Labour will have to vote on any such extension before the government felt politically compelled to go down that route. Any MPs who vote for extension will be accused by Leavers of betrayal.

But Starmer, unlike Corbyn, appears increasingly of the view that a second referendum may be the only way out of the mess. One of the most fascinating exchanges in the chamber yesterday came when Ken Clarke and Oliver Letwin both offered to work with Starmer if only he would clarify his ideas on a customs union and a ‘strong’ single market. It was a hint that once May is defeated on Tuesday, and once Labour’s confidence vote is out of the way (no Tory will vote for an election), the weather could change. Starmer has shown in the past two years that his subtle changes in policy, from demanding a meaningful vote to a transition period, end up as government policy. Business Secretary Greg Clark this morning confirmed he backed a series of indicative votes “to establish what Parliament wants..to discover Parliament’s mind”.

Corbyn’s spokesman yesterday told us that the reference to ‘all options remaining on the table’ in the Labour conference motion on Brexit included ‘putting our alternative plan to Parliament’. It’s possible some slimmed down version of Labour’s plan could be offered to Tory Remainers. Yet the real difficulty is that the EU does not want to unpick the withdrawal agreement. And it will only agree to any extension to Article 50 if the UK opts for a general election or second referendum. The Times rightly picks up on a quote from Starmer in a recent Owen Jones interview in which he said ‘the chance to get the right deal has now gone’. If that’s true, a second referendum may be the only way out of the ticking clock of no-deal. Tom Watson told Peston last night that if the parliamentary arithmetic stops [a general election] then the next level is the insurance policy … a people’s vote.”

Yet as Labour tries to woo Tory Remainers, the government is trying to woo Labour Leavers. The Mirror has the scoop that No.10 is considering adopting amendments by John Mann, Caroline Flint, Lisa Nandy and Gareth Snell to protect workers’ rights. Labour points out the move won’t be legally binding, but I wonder whether Team Corbyn will go easy on its backbenchers. Any MP backing a Tory Brexit plan could normally expect the wrath of Momentum, but Corbyn will have personal sympathy with those pushing Labour policies on rights. The much bigger issue is whether he will back a second referendum. Can you unite the country by dividing it again? The Starmer pitch may be that offering Leavers a chance to double down on quitting the EU, and Remainers a hope of reversing it, could be the last thing left on the table.