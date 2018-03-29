The Waugh Zone Thursday March 29, 2019

In case you missed it, folks, it’s now exactly one year to go to Brexit. Given the transition, it’s actually two years and nine months until the real Exit Day, but that won’t stop Theresa May from making a big deal of today. She’s just started a whistle-stop tour of the four nations of the UK, kicking off in Scotland with a trip to a textile producer. I’ve written an in-depth analysis HERE on the challenges for the next 12 months, including invaluable advice for the PM from her former aides Chris Wilkins and Katie Perrior, and the top King’s College, London think tanker Anand Menon.

Menon’s ‘UK in a Changing Europe’ hosts a long day of events including interviews with Tony Blair and Nigel Farage. And despite clear missteps along the way so far, he’s got a point when he says that the decision by No.10 and the Brexit Department to push the Irish border issue further back actually strengthens their hand. “The Government’s negotiating position is more rational and more coherent than the Government make it seem,” Menon says, dryly.

No.10 told us that we won’t today get a repeat of the farcical stage-managed snap election stunts of 2017, where May interacted more with warehouse backdrops than the voters around her. Her former speechwriter and strategist Wilkins, who back in 2016 advocated that the PM should regularly tour the nation to engage with the voters, tells me: “Rather than talking about the process of Brexit or focusing on the end of March next year, she needs to look beyond it and focus on the kind of country we want to build.”

The key pinch point in the coming year will be the EU summit in October when the political ‘deal’ on future UK-EU relations should emerge. Yet word in Whitehall is that May will delay the ‘meaningful vote’ in Parliament until the first week back in January 2019, robbing MPs and peers of the time to send her back to Brussels to renegotiate anything they don’t like.

And the issue of deadlines may most worry Remainers, and businesses, as it looks like we could just shift the ‘cliff edge’ from March 2019 to December 2020. Both Brussels and hardline Brexiteers seem united in not allowing any extension to the transition period, should we fail to hammer out complex issues like hi-tech customs. Liam Fox told Today that he would not “like to see an extension” and argued the public “would find that too slow” too.

As for Labour, John McDonnell today had to mop up after what he called Emily Thornberry’s ‘saracastic’ personal ‘style’ yesterday, when she suggested May’s final deal would be so ‘blah blah blah’ that it could even meet Labour’s six tests for Brexit. The Shadow Chancellor did however tell the BBC he wasn’t expecting a free vote on the final deal “I would expect political parties to operate in the normal way,” he said.

The last video in our People’s Negotiation on Brexit series is up today, with Chuka Umunna and David Campbell-Bannerman taking part in a Gogglebox-style reaction to the public’s views.