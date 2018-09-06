The Waugh Zone Thursday September 6, 2018

Theresa May stunned MPs yesterday by revealing that the two men suspected of the Salisbury poisoning attack were serving officers in Russia’s intelligence service, the GRU. Her most telling words pointed the finger at Vladimir Putin’s regime: “This was not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state”. The pair’s real names are not public, but they used the aliases

Cyberwarfare looks like it will be stepped up, with May warning “we will deploy the full range of tools from across our National Security apparatus”. One senior security source tells the Sun: “Nothing is off the table now.” The UK will raise the issue at the UN Security Council this afternoon, where the US is expected to give its full backing. It’s perhaps a testimony to May’s dogged engagement with Donald Trump that he authorised the expulsion of 60 Russian agents earlier this year. The New York Times’ extraordinary anonymous op-ed by a senior administration official includes a line that will worry Whitehall: “The President was reluctant to expel so many of Mr. Putin’s spies”. Trump has done a clip calling the piece ‘gutless’, and tweeted ‘Treason?’

Some have tried to tack Brexit onto the affair, pointing out a European Arrest Warrant has been issued by the UK. May insists such security cooperation will continue once we’ve left the EU. But in reality it’s highly unlikely the two GRU men will ever be extradited or caught on European soil anyway. Don’t forget that Andrey Lugovoi, the ex-KGB agent Britain says murdered Alexander Litvinenko, fled the UK years ago before being made an MP and honoured by Putin. The Russian foreign ministry dismissed May’s new claims yesterday, but more telling perhaps is that Putin earlier this week signed a presidential decree making information about ‘freelance agents’ working for Russia’s foreign intelligence agencies a state secret. Security Minister Ben Wallace said this morning Putin was ultimately responsible because “it is his government that controls, funds and directs” the GRU.

So far, it looks like there won’t be much of a knock-on effect on domestic politics (although I note Theresa May’s popularity has been boosted by two things only in recent months: Brexit breakthroughs and her tough handling of the Salisbury affair). Jeremy Corbyn, who was briefed on Privy Council terms beforehand, condemned the attacks and said ‘the evidence points strongly’ to the Kremlin. That didn’t stop Boris Johnson accusing him of using ‘weaselly’ words, but Corbyn’s spokesman insisted he was sticking to his “proportionate, evidence-based approach” and the importance of international bodies. MPs this afternoon hold a debate on threats posed by Russian aggression. Let’s see if ministers give any further updates.