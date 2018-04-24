The Waugh Zone Tuesday April 24, 2018

When Amber Rudd unveiled her citizenship and fee-waiving measures to help the Windrush generation yesterday, she declared: “The state has let these people down.” To which several Labour MPs heckled: “YOU did!” Rudd was certainly contrite, yet the responsibility for the entire scandal remained notably opaque in her statement. “This should never have been allowed to happen” she said. Yet there was no proper explanation as to why the Home Secretary and her Home Office had ignored five months of Guardian stories on the misery suffered by those sent to detention centres and denied basic services.

Rudd may privately think the problem rests with overzealous immigration officials and/or Theresa May’s push to get immigration down below 100,000, but she could only hint at it. “It is about a change of culture that I will be trying to trickle down the department…I am not blaming anyone. I want to make sure there is time, more focus, more resources so there can be more engagement with individuals rather than just numbers.” The fact remains that she is in charge and knows that she now has to deliver. Many Tory MPs think she did enough yesterday to stay, but that means any new cases will surely rest at her door. And new cases there may well be.

Despite her Remainer history, Rudd has been seen as a possible future PM by some in her party. But she is prone to bouts of political naivety, as is evidenced by the FT’s telling vignette that she joked to a business dinner that European nationals living in the UK will find a post-Brexit registration scheme “as easy to use as setting up an online account at LK Bennett”. The campaign group ‘The3Million’ had a telling line: “We had to Google LK Bennett, a popular chain with the upper middle class”. Louis XIV isn’t a great role model, but Marie Antoinette is an even worse one. So far, as David Lammy points out, the ancien regime of May’s Home Office has seen no heads roll.

Speaking of tone, Lenny Henry seemed to have exactly the right combination of anger and dry wit yesterday as he reflected on the Windrush outrage at the Stephen Lawrence memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields church. “When it comes to fighting racism, institutional or otherwise, there is no finish line. You don’t get to an age when we can finally breathe out and say ‘yes, no need to worry about racism any more’. Just ask the Windrush generation.” And appearing to address his remarks directly to Theresa May sitting in a nearby pew, he added: “Anybody who’s threatened with deportation or detainment, we’ve got to sort that out, right? We going to do that?” He was applauded, then referenced May: “They just looked at me and went like this [and nodded].”

And for May the political problems of this issue seem to be finally dawning. The Times seizes on Cameron’s former pollster Lord Cooper (he happens to have the title of Lord Cooper of Windrush, by the way) warning that the Tories may find it nearly impossible to win in an seats with a non-white population above 30 per cent, adding that by the time of the next general election there would be more than 120 seats where that was the case. “Unless something changes, before long there just won’t be enough white voters in the electorate for the Conservative Party to be able to win,” he said. Some Tory MPs loathe Cooper as a failed Cameroonian Remainiac. But Rachel Sylvester warns that the ‘UKIPification’ of the party is also putting off women too, adding the caustic pay-off that May’s party of old white men is creating “a hostile environment for so many other groups of voters”. The local elections on May 3 may well have some striking results on that score.