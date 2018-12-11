The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 11, 2018

So, Theresa May is off earning Euro air miles again, visiting Dutch PM Mark Rutte and then Germany’s Angela Merkel to try to find some way to rescue her Brexit plan. She wants some kind of legally enforceable tweaks to the vexed issue of the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’ that is seen as unacceptable by both her own MPs and the DUP. In theory, the EU wants to end the backstop as much as we do, but many doubt whether any solution can simultaneously satisfy Dublin, Brussels, Belfast and Westminster. David Cameron badly misjudged Angela Merkel’s willingness to give him concessions to win his EU referendum in 2016, and there’s no reason to think the German Chancellor can help May either. Back home, her critics won’t be bought off by verbal gymnastics either. As another John Major, another Tory PM harried by Eurosceptics, once famously said “fine words butter no parsnips”.

Still, the PM clearly thinks the Christmas break gives her one last chance to save her deal and her premiership. As our splash headline declared yesterday, there may be ‘Crimbo Limbo’, but some in No.10 point to the fact that the markets and the pound didn’t really tank on the news of the postponement of the Brexit vote. Uncertainty seems priced in for the time being. Some ministers have for weeks been quietly thinking that January would be the best point to put the plan to a vote, as it gives MPs even less time for alternative options. Others think it all sounds a convincing and long-lasting as a ‘New Year? New You!’ magazine feature.

The PM was yesterday deliberately vague on when the meaningful vote would return, though she gave a hint when she said ‘Members will know there is in legislation the issue of the January 21 date’. This was a reference to the need in the Withdrawal Act to bring forward a statement by that deadline to avoid a ‘no deal’ outcome. But as the Hansard Society’s Brigid Fowler told me on our CommonsPeople podcast last week (backed up by the official Commons twitter account), this deadline is seen as irrelevant as it falls once the UK and EU have agreed a withdrawal agreement. Speaker Bercow suggested last night that any newly legally tweaked withdrawal agreement could however reinstate the January 21 deadline.

As for Bercow himself, ministers today finally went on the offensive. During Cabinet last week, there was disquiet at the Speaker’s decision to call lots of MPs critical of the PM’s deal in debates. This morning Chief Whip Julian Smith told ITV “We know the Speaker has a strong view on this [Brexit]”. And Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom went even further, telling Today “he’s made his views known on Brexit…it’s a challenge, all colleagues need to form their own view of that.” Bercow may well go apoplectic at that. His wife Sally has placed a ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ sticker in their car, but there’s no evidence the Speaker shares her views. But it’s a reminder, that 2019 will see not just possibly a new Tory leader but also definitely a new Speaker.