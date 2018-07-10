The Waugh Zone Tuesday July 10, 2018

The whole attraction of Zombie movies is that it’s very difficult to kill off something that’s already dead. You can bludgeon them, machine gun them, even blow them up, but the undead keep on fighting. Theresa May may well be a ‘dead woman walking’ (copyright G Osborne), but she is still walking. And her critics are finding out just how hard it will be bury her premiership. No matter how many Cabinet resignations she suffers, or abuse she gets, the PM knows she’s in office because her party hasn’t yet found someone else to carry out the nightmare task of keeping it united before Brexit Day.

The new-look Cabinet meets this morning with exactly the same number of Remainers and Leavers (Dominic Raab and Geoffrey Cox ensured the net Brexit balance stayed the same). Yet that still leaves Leavers in a minority. More importantly, the ‘clean Brexit’ crew are in a minority within the Parliamentary Tory party as a whole, and No.10 has calculated that she could survive a no confidence vote of all 316 MPs. Asked if she would contest any confidence vote, her spokesman told us hacks yesterday: “Yes.” Losing not one but two senior Cabinet ministers in one day clearly hadn’t fazed her.

May also knows her backbenchers are as divided on political assassination as they are on Brexit. The most important meeting last night was not the 1922 Committee addressed by the PM. It came later when the 80-strong European Reform Group met up in Committee Room 21. I’ve done a full report on the main contributions HERE and there were two striking elements. First, that many MPs want a change of policy not of leader. Second, that one former minister (who may or may not be Steve Baker) said that May’s fate was now in Boris’s hands: “What happens next depends largely on Boris Johnson.” It feels to me as if the backbenchers are telling him: we won’t go over the top unless you declare you want to be leader. DEFCON 2 is one level short of imminent nuclear war, and that’s where we are right now in the Tory party.

Johnson was outmanoeuvred yesterday as No.10 released his resignation even before he’d finished writing his letter. He tried his own bit of spin by getting a photographer to snap him penning that letter at his Foreign Office desk, a pic that dominates the newspaper front pages. The letter suggested the Brexit dream was ‘dying…suffocated by doubt’. Yet as I write HERE, it’s Boris’s political career that is on death row too. What doesn’t help are tweets like the one from the Attorney General of Anguilla, who said Johnson was ‘the worst Foreign Secretary we’ve ever had’. Or the retweet by Tory MP Robert Syms of a post that said Boris ‘fucking appalling’.

Divide and rule is the oldest trick in the book but boy is it effective. By bringing in ‘sensible’ Brexiteers like Chris Heaton-Harris and Cox (who made a rousing speech at the 1922 hours before he got his Cabinet job), as well as retaining the strong support of Vote Leavers like Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom, May can tell her party in the country she’s not betraying anyone. Leadsom, who patted the PM on the arm as she looked tired and tearful at the end of her Commons statement, told Newsnight: “We are definitely delivering on Brexit”. Dominic Raab – tipped as a future PM by No.10 comms chief Robbie Gibb – Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid all look like they can boost their chances of succeeding May through loyalty, not rebellion.

At the ERG meeting last night, Tory backbencher Andrew Bridgen said of May’s Chequers compromise: “This has got to be killed and it’s got to be killed before recess.” And that’s the key point. As the Brexit clock ticks down to Exit Day next March, May thinks time is on her side in her battle with rebel MPs. Under Tory rules, it takes three months to stage a leadership race and few Brexiteers want to extend Article 50 to allow time needed. A confidence vote can also only be launched once a year. 1922 Committee chairman, the only person who knows how many confidence vote letters have been submitted, has told MPs rumours of the 48 threshold being passed are ‘unfounded’.