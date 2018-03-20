The Waugh Zone Tuesday March 20, 2018

No.10 has long been prepared for the ‘betrayal narrative’ on the road to Brexit. And yesterday, after David Davis and Michel Barnier agreed the guts of a transition deal, there was no shortage of anger among some Brexiteers at the compromises: on an Irish border ‘backstop’, on EU citizens’ rights, on free movement not ending in March 2019, on continuing to abide by all EU rules. But some of the greatest anger was on fishing rights as the UK will not after all ‘take back control’ of its waters.

Scottish Tory MPs, as well as Michael Gove, are feeling very bruised indeed. Douglas Ross, normally a mild-mannered Clark Kent of the backbenches, became a Brexit Superman as he compared the deal to drinking ‘a pint of cold sick’. PolHome has the scoop that Chief Whip Julian Smith infuriated Tory backbenchers yesterday when he told them bluntly to stop moaning because ‘it’s not like fishermen are going to vote Labour’. Well, they have in the past in various coastal towns, and voted the SNP in Scotland in big numbers too. Smith is right Labour isn’t offering UKIP solutions for our trawlers (the SNP aren’t either), but we’re told Cornish MP Sheryll Murray still “ripped him a new one” for his arrogance.

Scots Tory MPs’ shop steward John Lamont said he would vote against any final Brexit deal that didn’t have the UK taking control of its fish stocks. But that’s the point – a final deal is what matters most to Brexiteers. Jacob Rees-Mogg tells the Telegraph that he will join Murray and others on fishing boat on Wednesday. He’s expected to “throw a box of haddock, skate and bass into the Thames to draw attention to Mrs. May’s alleged betrayal.” He has since backtracked on LBC: “I am not throwing fish anywhere. I am not a fish thrower. I think this has got slightly out of hand.”

On Newsnight last night, Moggy said the DD/Barnier transition plan was “a very unsatisfactory agreement - not just on fish”. But he had this crucial caveat: “The only thing that makes it acceptable is the hope that it is leading to a proper Brexit at the end of 2020. Many of us can swallow a good deal that is unsatisfactory in the transition if it leads to a proper Brexit in the end.” Many Leavers are just delighted that the transition period has been shortened from two years to 21 months. We will be fully, really ‘out’ on December 31, 2020. A stinker of a deal on fishing rights may taste like cod liver oil, but it’s for the health of the nation long term, Downing Street hopes.

And the fact is that given the demise of UKIP (underscored by it now being just two weeks away from financial ruin after a libel ruling), May strongly believes she can keep the Brexiteers on board. The thing about promises of ‘jam tomorrow’ is that they sometimes work. Just look at the Sun (and Daily Mail) leader article this morning, declaring “Brexit transition deal is NOT a betrayal” and compromise is needed. Welcome to The Rolling Stones Brexit: “You can’t always get what you want/But if you try sometimes well you just might find/You get what you need”. The big battle – for Tory Leavers and Remainers alike – will be over the final deal. And there are hints from some in Government (I’ll have more on this later) that ‘no deal’ is still a weapon they will deploy if either Parliament or Brussels cuts up rough later this year. Aides of the PM say she’s got the guts for a big fight.

Meanwhile, May is trying to get on with non-Brexit matters. She will be worried by a new prediction of a Tory ‘meltdown’ in London’s council elections, but cheered that outside London the Tories could do better than some expect. I note on the Order Paper some written ministerial statements on “safeguarding in the aid sector” and “corporate governance”. Jeremy Hunt will set out more hints of his social care plans in a speech. For its part, Labour obviously believes it is driving the narrative on domestic policy. Today, its local government chief Nick Forbes blogs for us on a new plan to ensure councils are properly funded ‘On Day One’ of a Labour government. The Resolution Foundation says it’s time to reform council tax. Away from Brexit, life goes on. And so does Theresa May.