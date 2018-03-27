The Waugh Zone Tuesday March 27, 2018

The biggest ever mass expulsion of Russian diplomats/spies from Western countries yesterday was a testimony to the power of UK intelligence on the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. The truly savage nature of this assassination plot was underscored by Theresa May’s sombre revelation yesterday to MPs that “their condition is unlikely to change in the near future, and they may never recover fully”. Nerve agents trigger a slow, horrible death that underscores the horror of the act perpetrated on British soil. And May has clearly proved effective with her warning to other leaders that Vladimir Putin has harmed not just the Skripals but Western security everywhere. The expulsions are not a magic wand, yet will undermine Russian espionage for years to come.

Boris Johnson, who has been as hawkish as anyone on Russia (including before the PM’s own big speech on the Moscow threat), has Foreign Office Questions today and can point to an impressive collective response, with 100 Russians kicked out of 18 countries, with more likely. Curiously, Donald Trump has yet to tweet a word about the US expelling 60 diplomats (is he that worried about compromising himself in the Mueller probe?) The Russian embassy in America continued the Kremlin’s sarcasm, conducting a Twitter poll of which US consulate it should close in retaliation.

More than one Tory MP yesterday wondered why other so many other nations had decided to believe the PM’s evidence against Russia, but Jeremy Corbyn hadn’t. And tensions within Labour boiled over in the Commons when Corbyn declared he had long criticised Russia over things like Chechnya and human rights. John Woodcock intervened on his leader to say that’s “just not true”. Woodcock was then heckled by Corbyn loyalist Chris Williamson, who suggested he should cross the floor and sit with the Tories. Woodcock, in response, put his left-hand to his ear in a ‘I’m sorry I can’t hear you’ gesture. Our Graeme Demianyk captured the moment with this gif that keeps on giving.

The Sun reveals that other states are following our lead in not sending ministers to the World Cup, with Poland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and Japan ready to snub Moscow. The bigger worry is just whether the Kremlin has totally given up on international norms. Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid told the Today prog that in the Cold War everyone “knew the rules”. “What are the rules now?” As the BBC’s Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg points out, a Russian newspaper recently declared that “the gloves have come off… you can hit your opponent where it hurts most”. With the Skripals lying in Salisbury hospital in comas, those words seem particularly brutish. But Moscow may be hurt most in the pocket and co-ordinated Western action on Russian finances is what would really wipe the smile off Putin’s face. It’s nowhere near as simple as mass expulsions, yet that seems like the next real battle front in what could be a long war.