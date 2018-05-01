The Waugh Zone Tuesday May 1, 2018

Sajid Javid can be quietly pleased with his first day as Britain’s first ever BAME Home Secretary. He managed to get the key soundbite on to the 10 O’Clock News – “I end by making one thing crystal clear: we will do right by the Windrush generation” – after giving one of his most assured performances yet at the despatch box. Just three days before the local elections, he also gave the Tories some much-needed respite from the reputational damage they’ve suffered over race, competence and honesty.

One day won’t be enough to turn around opinions, of course, and the real test is just what Javid actually does at the Home Office to change policy. On Grenfell and on the need for more homes generally, he showed he was unafraid of standing up to Theresa May, pushing the envelope as much as he dared. And yesterday he trashed the ‘hostile environment’ phrase the PM had made her own, declaring it did not “represent our values as a country”. Last night on Newsnight, he was backed by senior Tory Oliver Letwin, who called for more ‘humanity’ on the issue of immigration as a whole.

Showing some heart on immigration, while stressing the need for strong borders, would undoubtedly be a break from the May Home Office years. Yet in a way, dumping the word ‘hostile’ is the easy bit. More testing will be Javid’s plans to change structures as well as policy and tone at the Home Office. In the Commons, he suggested he would look at legal aid for migration cases, and review the use of ‘internal migration targets’. Everything seemed up for grabs.

As a politician, Javid has certainly grown up since the early days when he was George Osborne’s protégé. He now knows how Whitehall works, appears less wooden in the chamber and on TV, and is unafraid to speak out on issues like Donald Trump or Windrush (and he was one of the first senior Tories to do so on the latter). As I revealed yesterday, the fact that his brother is a chief superintendent in the West Midlands underscores that he’s more in touch with the real world outside Westminster than many MPs. (Another fascinating fact I picked up over the years: he uses a Gillette Mach 3 Tubo to keep his head smooth).

Crucially, Javid retains the hunger of an outsider and a deep scepticism about The Establishment. He once told me how, as he tried to get his first job, he was rejected by City bosses at a British bank. “At my Rothschild interview, I can remember it very well, the people interviewing me were seven men sitting on a stage. I was standing while they were sitting. The first question was what school I went to. And when I told them it was Downend in Bristol [a state comp in one of the poorest parts of the city] I don’t think they were impressed. And then they asked me what my dad’s job was [he was a bus driver]. And it basically ended with ‘have you thought of applying to a high street bank?’.” An American merchant bank hired him instead, and he never looked back.

Most of all politically, Javid owes May nothing. He knows she considered sacking him if she’d won a big majority after her snap election. Yet the PM had little choice yesterday in opting for someone who could make her life more difficult. Crucially, the questions for May over her own role in the Windrush scandal haven’t gone away (did Home Office civil servants get cash bonuses for hitting removals targets, for example?).

If both she and Javid need a reminder of what’s most at stake here, they should watch this Channel 4 News clip about Edmond. He came to Britain from Jamaica when he was nine. He lost his job while fighting deportation threats, has throat cancer and mental health problems – and is still battling to prove his citizenship. David Lammy, without whom much of this consensus would not exist, today hosts a meeting of Windrush residents in the Commons. It’s a sobering thought that when he originally sent out the invite more than a fortnight ago, few MPs – frontbench and backbench - were interested. They will be today.