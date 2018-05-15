The Waugh Zone Tuesday May 15, 2018

The Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit meets today, but no one expects a puff of white smoke on the vexed topic of which customs option will get the go-ahead. As I revealed yesterday, Greg Clark was on the Norway-Sweden border looking closely at how it worked, and he’s expected to report back to his ‘working group’. Liam Fox is gearing up to go public in joining Boris and Gove in opposing the customs partnership. David Davis has been studiously silent on specifics so far.

The PM met backbenchers yesterday and spelled out some home truths to Jacob Rees-Mogg after he suggested the UK should basically dare Ireland to erect border controls. The Times has the best account, revealing May pointed out the EU had a legal duty to protect its single market and that she was not prepared to risk a border poll that could see moderate nationalists vote for a unite Ireland. Newsnight’s Nick Watt says the new Government line is there should be ‘no hard infrastructure’ in Northern Ireland. But would number-recognition cameras be ‘hard’ or ‘soft’ infrastructure? As ever, there’s the Tory leadership issue bubbling under here. Some 150 MPs were invited in for the No.10 briefings. Yet Boris is holding his own regular drinks for MPs too, with another one last night, I’m told. Few believe the gatherings are for the good of their health.

At least there is more clarity on Labour’s position. Last night, when asked directly to keep open the option of UK membership of the EEA, Jeremy Corbyn told the PLP that he didn’t want to be a ‘rule taker’. His spokesman signalled afterwards that the party’s Lords whip to abstain on an EEA amendment would be repeated in the Commons. As ever, it was difficult getting a totally clear answer (Chris Leslie felt Corbyn had indeed kept his options open) but we were left with the impression that Norway was not the way forward. Labour is going to have to spell out soon what ‘a customs union’ looks like, or risk losing the backing of Tory Remainers.

Perhaps left out by the Lords getting all the attention on the ‘constitutional crisis’ front, the Scottish Parliament is adding its own grit to the Brexit oyster today. Labour and the Lib Dems are expected to join the SNP and Greens in refusing consent to the UK’s withdrawal plan in protest at a Westminster ‘power grab’. Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing annual conference continues today and I’m told the million-strong organisation could be the first trade union to formally vote to call for a referendum on the final Brexit deal. Wherever you look, you can’t move for Brexit today folks.