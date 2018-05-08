The Waugh Zone Tuesday May 8, 2018

Parliament is back and so too is Brexit. The Cabinet meets at 9.30am and, after a headline-grabbing intervention by Boris Johnson, the vexed issue of the UK’s customs links with the EU will be the elephant in the room (Brexit is not formally on the agenda however). The Foreign Secretary has tried to demolish the option of a ‘customs partnership’, declaring to the Daily Mail: “That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Given that Theresa May has been determined to keep this option on the table, it reads like a real challenge to her authority. But is it? Boris has undoubtedly once again reminded the PM (and fellow Brexiteers) he’s a force to be reckoned with, yet it only matters if he’s prepared to actually quit should May stick with the most controversial bits of the plan. Given No.10’s talk of an ‘evolving’ solution and more ‘work’ being done on the options, is this just a game played in the knowledge that the plan will be refined in a compromise that unites the Cabinet? Still, time is running out to find yet another (even more complex) solution. Some Remainer ministers want the PM to call Boris’ bluff and put the plan to full Cabinet, where they have a clear majority. Nicky Morgan yesterday referred to some hardline Brexiteers as ‘toddlers’. No.10 will have a tricky few hours today telling us who’s in charge of the nursery.

Meanwhile, the House of Lords is set to offer a further reminder today of just how much influence it can have on Brexit, with the prospect of two more possible defeats today on the final day of Report Stage of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. Both amendment 93 on EU agencies and amendment 95 on removing a fixed ‘Exit Day’ have crucial cross-party and crossbench support.

But Labour’s own splits will be evident too, as a group of up to 50 of its peers prepare to back an amendment on future membership of the EEA (European Economic Area) or so-called ‘Norway option’. Led by Labour’s Waheed Alli and backed by Tory Baroness Verma and crossbencher Lord Bilimoria, amendments 110A and 112B are set to be voted on around 9pm. Jeremy Corbyn has instructed his troops to abstain and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer is far from pleased at the rebels’ disruption. Pro-EU Labour moderates point out figures on the Left like union boss Manuel Cortes (he blogged for us HERE) back the EEA idea. All sides are pointing to last week’s local elections for some kind of Brexit read-across. Yet that’s far from clear: Labour could lose key seats if it repels its Leave voters, but win others if it attracts Remainers.