The Waugh Zone Wednesday April 25, 2018

Jacob Rees-Mogg certainly knows how to grab a headline. His Open Europe event yesterday guaranteed him coverage as he described the Government’s post-Brexit ‘customs partnership’ idea as ‘completely cretinous’, adding the barb that May’s negotiating strategy seemed ‘enigmatic’ at best. After a string of Lords defeats, the Honourable Member for the Nineteenth Century went on to warn unelected peers that they were ‘playing with fire’ and risked ‘burning down an historic House’. For good measure, he also blamed the Windrush scandal on ‘socialism’, claiming that the over-mighty state had blundered with individuals’ rights and documentation.

No.10 expected some pushback from Moggy after he was made to swallow some compromises over the transition deal, and seems relaxed about his semi-detached status. What may concern them more is just how detached Cabinet ministers are. Some plan to use today’s Cabinet sub-committee to effectively rule out the ‘cretinous’ customs partnership idea too. Don’t forget the EU swiftly dismissed the plan – to get the UK to act as tariffs collectors on Brussels’ behalf- as ‘magical thinking’ last year. Yet on the bigger issue of staying in some form of customs union, I’m told some this would cross a red line set by several Brexit ministers. Liam Fox probably won’t stand for it, nor Steve Baker, but David Davis may also think it’s an issue worth playing his trump card on. He’s loyal to May but is unafraid of principled resignations, as his history shows. Maybe when DD appears before the Brexit Select Committee today, he can be as candid as usual on this and other topics.

May knows that the leadership chatter hasn’t gone away entirely. One Cabinet minister told me yesterday that there are ‘still some people getting ready to install the phone lines’ (for younger readers, that’s a reference to 1995, Michael Portillo and things called landlines), but that anyone watching the PM up close – particularly as she hears dire newspaper headlines read out in her morning meetings - realises she was doing all this not for herself but out of a sense of national duty.

Meanwhile, the tricky issue of devolution and Brexit has flared up again after Nicola Sturgeon rejected a Government concession that ministers felt was close to being agreed by the SNP’s Brexit minister Mike Russell. It’s due to come before the Lords next Wednesday, but I’m told that the SNP’s demands are just impossible for ministers to accept. One confided that to hand over full devolution powers in the EU Withdrawal Bill would mean not just unpicking the 1998 devolution settlement but giving Sinn Fein (who jointly run the Northern Irish government when it operates) an effective veto over UK policy on Brexit. The Tories, not just the DUP, will never, ever allow that.

As for the Lords, there’s more action today, with another Government defeat (or ‘a victory for common sense’ as some in Labour call these votes) looming after 5pm. This is on former Commons Clerk Lord Lisvane’s amendment to prevent ministers making Brexit regulations where they deem it ‘appropriate’ rather than when it is just ‘necessary’. On other ‘Henry VIII’ powers, Government concessions on public authorities, tax powers and criminal offences will probably buy off potential rebellions. There’s also tonight Lord Trees’ amendment on animal sentience, and the Times reports claims that Michael Gove is considering backing it. That really would be a major detachment from No.10’s line, but Gove’s team have denied it.