The Waugh Zone Wednesday December 12, 2018

In the end, the news came via the very 21st century format of a WhatsApp message, sent to all Tory MPs just after 7.30am. The speed with which the electrifying announcement spread certainly contrasted with the slow, old-fashioned process that has dominated to date. Under party rules, 48 hand-signed letters needed to be delivered to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, in order to trigger a vote of no confidence. The first letters went in months ago, some years ago. Yet after several false dawns, the plotters’ day has finally arrived. As one Labour wag put it: “We will get a meaningful vote, after all, this week.”

And it is the haste of the contest, with a vote held between 6pm and 8pm tonight, that will take many by surprise. Brady announced that the 48-threshold had been reached last night and he communicated it “on the telephone”. He revealed that she was “very keen to resolve this as rapidly as possible and that’s something I was keen to facilitate, certainly before the London markets opened”. The Tory grandee also told us May’s reaction was “business like” and she was “keen to proceed as quickly as possible”.

After May addresses the 1922 Committee at 5pm, it’s make-your-mind-up-time for Tory MPs as they then take part in the secret ballot in Committee Room 14. In what looks like a coordinated show of support, a string of Cabinet ministers have tweeted that May should stay in post at a time of national uncertainty over Brexit. All Tory MPs are acutely aware that under party rules, if the PM wins she stays in post for a whole year before another challenge can be launched. This is their only shot of getting rid of her before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

The magic number is now not 48, but 158 – that’s the simple majority May needs to win. The speed of the contest could work in her favour as critics haven’t had a chance to come up with a clear candidate. But the thought of a whole year of more Mayism could be what swings it. On the steps of No.10, she repeated the same promises she’d made soon after being elected in 2016. Her critics will point out how little of those promises she’s kept. And that she’s the now the one ‘just about managing’ - to stay in power.