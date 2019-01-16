The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 16, 2019

The shock on the faces of the Cabinet and government whips said it all. Last night’s crushing defeat, the biggest in modern history (even for a minority government), genuinely stunned many in Westminster. Their expressions reminded me of the morning after the EU referendum itself, when an ashen-faced Boris Johnson and Michael Gove woke up to the terror of victory.

Johnson and Gove have long-since parted ways, and their reactions to the 230-vote demolition of Theresa May’s deal were telling. Gove has told the Daily Mail what many Cabinet ministers now think: “The truth is the ERG (European Research Group of Brexiteer backbenchers) have voted themselves for a softer Brexit. There is now a risk of no Brexit happening, and there is a greater chance of a much softer Brexit.” Johnson it was a “bigger defeat than people have been expecting”, adding it gave the prime minister a “massive mandate to go back to Brussels”.

But the real problem for Boris and others is that his ‘cakeism’ was finally buried last night along with May’s deal. The EU’s carefully coordinated, firm response made clear it will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement. The Northern Irish backstop will remain, which makes the demands of the DUP and some Tory MPs look impossible. Brussels is in no mood to offer any compromises other than tweaks. Assurances that the DUP’s Nigel Dodds called a ‘fig leaf’ may get slightly bigger, but they would still be a fig leaf. The Brexiteers’ bluff - that the EU will suddenly cave at the last minute - has been called. And that’s because May’s own bluff - that she would ever preside over a no-deal exit - has been called too.

Don’t forget that Theresa May is only PM because the 2016 Leave vote ejected David Cameron from No.10. And perhaps the most telling statistic last night was that 118 Tory MPs voted against their government on their Prime Minister’s flagship policy. That is almost identical to the 117 MPs who voted to oust her last month, a collection of the hardline Remainers, hardline Eurosceptics and those who just think May is a terrible leader. The whipping operations of the rebels was impressive (as was Labour’s don’t forget). The shortage of abstentions or switchers underlined once more just how dysfunctional the whips’ office (I wrote about this here before Christmas) now is. Ultimately however, this defeat has to be owned in 10 Downing Street. To pull a crunch vote, only to lose it so massively, confirms May really isn’t in control of the political agenda, her party or Parliament.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier twisted the knife this morning, saying May’s defeat was “based on the red lines of the British Government”. He doesn’t sound like he’s bluffing. And one or more of those red lines will have to be erased by the PM. It’s just a question of which and how quickly. Her red line on not delaying Brexit (‘we will leave on March 29’) is the most likely to go first, as she needs time for MPs to come up with a solution. That solution may then wipe out her red lines on migration and customs. A No.10 spokesman valiantly said last night that her ‘principles’ remained taking control of ‘money, borders and laws..and an independent trade policy’. The spokesman said the cross-party talks would use the PM’s plan and such principles as their ‘basis’. The bluffing game is nearly over, but not quite.

I’ve written a ‘What the Hell Happens Next?’ piece HERE, setting out the options.