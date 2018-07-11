The Waugh Zone Wednesday July 11, 2018

Brexit will inevitably be the 800-pound gorilla in the room during Trump’s UK trip. Will he give the PM even stronger assurances that he will sign a UK-US trade deal soon after Exit Day next March? Yesterday, he praised his ‘friend’ Boris Johnson, suggesting he could even find time to meet the former Foreign Secretary. US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson (no relation), told the Today programme that such a diary stop was not planned. But he added “the President makes his own schedule” and will meet Bojo if Trump wants to.

The big fear among May’s allies is that Trump could somehow call for a bolder Brexit, thereby undermining her Chequers compromise and giving backbenchers encouragement to really go for her. Yesterday saw more carefully planned ‘rolling resignations’ and there’s lots of talk of ‘guerrilla warfare’ among the European Reform Group, with threats of multiple amendments to the Trade Bill next week and some planning to refuse to turn up for votes on key issues. In my report on the ERG’s meeting on Monday night, I quoted Andrew Bridgen saying of the Chequers deal: “This has got to be killed and it’s got to be killed before recess.” Yesterday he submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee requesting a vote of no confidence in May and the plotters think they have the numbers to trigger one.

Time is running out though and the ERG wants Boris to make his next move. Only yesterday, David Gauke spoke for many in the Cabinet when he said “If people don’t like this proposal what is their alternative?” The Sun reports that Johnson has been ‘stung’ by the criticism and plans to make a big speech on Monday to counter claims he has no plan of his own. Will it be a detailed WTO plan? I also wonder if Boris and David Davis, who is seen by fellow Tories as having come out of the whole affair with honour, will coordinate? Davis was planning his speech for next week too.

Expect No.10 to play up ‘no deal’ preparations, even though it was seen by Eurosceptics as a transparent sop tacked on to the Chequers deal. Labour’s position is what really worries some May allies. The party is adamant that the customs proposal for goods is bonkers and far short of the customs union it wants, while the absence of any mutual UK-EU rules on services (80% of our economy) is even more of a stumbling block. Keir Starmer seems convinced May will have to make more concessions. Yet if she makes any more she risks a leadership challenge this autumn, if not this summer. The lack of a Commons majority will be really felt then.