The Waugh Zone Wednesday May 2, 2018

It seems a long time ago now, but it was just last Wednesday that Jeremy Corbyn made Windrush – and demands for Amber Rudd to quit – the focus of his Prime Minister’s Questions. Yvette Cooper, furious at May’s attack on her, had a scorcher of a question of her own and the next day famously followed up with a killer question in the Home Affairs Committee that led to Rudd’s resignation. The presence today of a new Home Secretary on the frontbench will be stark reminder of just how ephemeral and tenuous any politician’s grip on power can be. Will Rudd appear on the backbenches? Everyone is waiting to see just how loyal she will be.

Today, as both leaders inevitably give one last push to their local election campaigns, Corbyn could again choose to major his six questions on Windrush and wider migration blunders. The Labour leader could point to the FT story suggesting overseas students were wrongly deported over language tests, or the Standard story claiming May herself blocked moves to lift a cap on much-needed foreign doctors for the NHS. As I pointed out yesterday, there is also the key issue of whether Home Office civil servants were paid cash bonuses to hit deportation targets. The Times picks up on Cooper’s line that such a culture would be ‘very disturbing’.

After PMQs, Labour will try to ambush the Government with its now-practiced method of using a Humble Address motion to try to force the publication of secret Whitehall documents. Every email, letter, paper linked to Windrush is demanded in the motion, with a clear eye on nailing May herself to the scandal. The motion is binding and was used successfully to get the Brexit department to publish its own impact assessments. No.10 has yet to say how it will respond in the vote today. Last night, there were tears, cheers and jeers as Windrush citizens attended a Commons meeting of David Lammy’s all-party group on race and communities. Just one Tory MP turned up - immigration minister Caroline Nokes. “I want to say how sorry I am that this has happened on my watch, and how determined I am to get it right,” she said.

I wonder if May will be asked just when the phrase ‘hostile environment’ was dumped by the Home Office? And has the policy changed in name only? This inspector’s report in March said that it had been “since re-named by the Home Office the ‘compliant environment’.” And this Home Office document covering Aug-Dec 2017 uses the phrase ‘Compliant Environment’ no fewer than 11 times. Sajid Javid said on Monday he preferred the new title and that ‘hostile environment’ “does not represent our values as a country”. When I asked No.10 if the PM agreed with that verdict yesterday, they ducked it – and referred me back to, you guessed it, the need for a ‘compliant environment’.

Meanwhile, the Express’s ComRes poll suggests that none of the events of the past week have made an impact on the headline figures. The Tories are neck and neck with Labour on 40%. Another bunch of crazy ol’ Conservative leaflets emerged yesterday, with one candidate suspended for suggesting Labour spread ‘hepatitis’. Another Tory leaflet managed to photoshop ex-MP David Burrowes and his ‘floating dog’ into an image. Tomorrow we’ll get to test the old adage that ‘the only poll that counts’ is a real election.