The Waugh Zone Wednesday May 23, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and Jeremy Corbyn must be tempted once again to seize on Tory splits over Brexit. Corbyn being Corbyn, he will probably confound expectations again and pick another topic entirely (Trump’s visit perhaps?) But he could do no worse than highlight the plethora of EU-related items around this morning that suggest a dysfunctional Cabinet and divided Tory party. Just quoting Ruth Davidson would be a neat opener: “Does the Prime Minister agree that she and her party look ‘a bit joyless, a bit authoritarian’?”

The Labour leader could easily taunt Theresa May over Boris Johnson’s latest words out in Argentina. Yes, the Foreign Secretary has flown a kite about flying his own taxpayer-funded plane to boost post-Brexit Britain overseas. Johnson told hacks that the PM’s RAF Voyager “seems to be very difficult to get hold of. It never seems to be available…And also, why does it have to be grey?” He added: “I definitely think that we should have a flagship. But if there’s a way of doing it [getting a plane] that is not exorbitantly expensive, then yes, I think we probably do need something.” Boris already wants a new Royal Yacht to tour the globe, and the PM will surely need a joke of her own ready if the plane idea is raised at noon,

Corbyn may be less tempted to quote TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady, who made a Press Gallery lunch gag about the Bank of England’s blunder in referring to a post-Brexit “menopausal economy”. “Maybe next time the Bank will say it [the economy] has got erectile dysfunction,” O’Grady joked. Corbyn could however seize on Bank Governor Mark Carney’s warning yesterday that the Brexit vote has already left households £900 worse off. Add in that Michael Gove has had a pop at the Chancellor over an environmental watchdog, plus Jacob Rees-Mogg’s criticism of the PM’s customs plan, and it’s a heady mix.

Labour is trying to play down its own divisions on Brexit, but as I report HERE there was a bit of a flare-up at the PLP on Monday night. John Prescott rounded on Chuka Umunna for sending an email that seeks to use public pressure to get MPs to vote for EEA membership. He also accused Chuka of being misleading about the different Lords and Commons amendments on the EEA. Chuka’s pals accuse Prescott of just doing the leadership’s bidding. Keir Starmer meanwhile called for ‘unity and respect’. I can’t see Labour’s whip changing on the EEA in the Withdrawal Bill, but some MPs think the line will change come the ‘meaningful vote’ later this year.