Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn Lead Commons Tributes To Tessa Jowell

Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and John Bercow have led heartfelt tributes to Dame Tessa Jowell after her death from cancer.

The former Labour minister, credited with spearheading Sure Start children’s centres and bringing the Olympics to London in 2012, was described as “the best of us” and an inspiration by her fellow Parliamentarians.

Dozens of MPs shared their memories of the 70-year-old in the House of Commons on Monday, after a visibly emotional Speaker Bercow began by telling them: “The embodiment of empathy, a stellar progressive change-maker and a well of practical compassion without rival, Tessa Jowell was the best of us.

“I rue her tragic and untimely passing which leaves all of us in this place - and countless others beyond it - infinitely and permanently poorer.”

The prime minister said all members had been “honoured to share this chamber” with Jowell, who had campaigned tirelessly for fellow brain cancer sufferers as a member of the House of Lords and “refused to take no for an answer”.

“She was defined by her devotion to public service,” May added.