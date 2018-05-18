Theresa May Brands John Bercow 'Stupid Woman' Comments 'Unacceptable'

Theresa May has branded alleged comments made by John Bercow about Commons leader Andrea Leadsom “unacceptable”.

The Speaker reportedly referred to the senior cabinet minister as “a stupid woman” who was “fucking useless” in an angry outburst in the chamber on Wednesday.

A Downing Street spokesperson said if an official complaint is made by Leadsom then it should be “properly investigated by the House”.

“The prime minister has seen the alleged language used and clearly she thinks it is unacceptable,” they added.

Asked if rules and procedures around bullying and harassment in Parliament should be reviewed, Number 10 said there were “a couple of mechanisms in place” to deal with such issues, including an independent investigation currently being carried out by Dame Laura Cox and the cross-party working group chaired by Leadsom herself.